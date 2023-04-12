Why the 'world's most expensive bungalow' is now a death trap

A luxury bungalow sold for millions last month has become a “death trap,” according to its owner.

Last month, entrepreneur Tom Glanfield spent an eye-watering £13.5 million (~Rs 137 crore) to buy North Haven Point in Dorset’s Sandbanks in the United Kingdom.

Despite the fact that this area is known as Millionaires’ Row, the 44-year-old owner still finds it very difficult to make it function as a place to reside.

Let’s take a look.

A total ‘death trap’

The house has outdated cork ceiling tiles and a Formica kitchen. Despite having stairs leading to a room on the second level, it has been described as a bungalow.

According to The Metro, Glanfield disclosed that a significant investment is required to make the property habitable.

The father-of-two believes the property “relies on obscene amounts of oil” and requires a new sea defence that may cost £1 million (~Rs 10 crore).

“Despite the property appearing in reasonable shape from a distance, it was clear on inspection that years of exposure had taken its toll. Although it clearly hasn’t been updated for some time, unfortunately, the problems run much deeper. The current house has nothing in the way of insulation and relies on obscene amounts of oil to heat it,” said Glanfield, according to the outlet.

Glanfield further alleged that while his neighbours had sizable garages, electronic gates, and hot tubs, his older property has a leaking roof, mould and mildew, and a broken concrete driveway.

The cost, which surpasses New York, London, and Hong Kong, is £4,640 (~Rs 4.72 lakh) per square foot for a floor area of 2,909 square feet.

Dream to build a family home

The self-made multi-millionaire has also said he wants to replace the creaking bungalow with a sustainable family eco-friendly home that will ‘stand the test of time’, complete with renewable power and a desalination facility.

Dailymail quoted Glanfield as saying, “I’m keen to create something that is completely efficient and passive. My dream is to build a family home that will not only retain the modest beauty of the plot but will stand the test of time. ‘Some people have said it would be a shame to replace the property, but they probably haven’t inspected it too closely. While some people have told me they are glad it has been purchased by a local person and not a developer. I think most developers would put at least two houses on this plot.”

The owner continued, “As a long-term resident of Poole, I certainly do not want to build anything that detracts from the natural beauty of the area, or that negatively impacts any of my friends and neighbours. My dream is to build a permanent family home that will stand the test of time, using sustainable building methods, locally sourced materials, and calling on local tradesmen to carry out the building work.”

“Importantly, any property here needs to be futureproofed against flooding too. Of course, I’ll be led by the council’s requirements and expertise.”

Sandbanks – UK’s version of Miami

For more than 20 years, Sandbanks, Britain’s version of Miami Beach, has been one of the most sought-after places to reside in the UK.

After Tokyo, Hong Kong, and London, the strip of land was ranked as the fourth most expensive location in the world to purchase residential property in 2000.

There have been two homes owned by authors Harry and Sandra Redknapp, and Sky Sports analyst Graeme Souness lives nearby.

Celia Sawyer, a well-known interior designer, also resides in Sandbanks.

