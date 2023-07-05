Why Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is calling for nationwide protests

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for nationwide protests in Pakistan. The reason: to uphold the sanctity of the Holy Quran and to protest against the recent incident of its desecration in Sweden.

In a meeting presided over by prime minister, it was decided that countrywide protests will take place on Friday, 7 July. The premier urged the entire nation, including all political parties, to join the rallies so that the nation as a whole could “unitedly send a message to the miscreants.”

His decision comes a day after Pakistan demanded immediate action against the perpetrator of the incident in Sweden. The 71-year-old had also demanded that the Swedish government take notice of the Islamophobic and hateful narrative against the Muslim population in their country.

To protect the Holy Quran

Pakistan has vehemently condemned the abhorrent act of burning the Quran in public outside a mosque in Sweden during the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

On Friday, the Pakistan federal government will observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran (day to protect the sanctity of the Holy Quran) to hold countrywide protests against the desecration of the Holy Quran, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Also Read: How Muslim countries reacted to Quran burning in Sweden

The Pakistan government also said that it will call a joint session of Parliament on 6 July to develop a national policy on the subject and represent public opinion through the parliamentary process, according to ARY News.

The joint session would also pass a resolution denouncing the Holy Quran’s desecration.

He explained to the people that the Muslims’ shared belief in the sacredness of the Holy Quran unites them all. According to the prime minister, errant minds were formulating a sinister plan to feed the flames of Islamophobia.

He believes countries and leaders that value peace and coexistence should stifle the destructive forces fuelled by racism and Islamophobia, according to ARY News. They should contain the violent forces infested by the Islamophobia and religious biases.

Earlier, a man desecrated the Holy Quran in Sweden’s capital, Stockholm, prompting significant condemnation from a number of nations, including Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq and Iran.

UN holds urgent meeting

Following a request from Pakistan, the Geneva-based United Nations Human Rights Council will modify its agenda to have an urgent debate.

Dunya news quoted council spokesman Pascal Sim saying, “The UN Human Rights Council will hold an urgent debate to ‘discuss the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred, as manifested by the current desecration of the holy Quran in some European and other countries.”

“This urgent debate will be convened following a request of Pakistan, sent on behalf of several members of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation, including those that are members of the Human Rights Council.

“The urgent debate will most likely be convened this week at a date and time to be determined by the bureau of the Human Rights Council that is meeting today.”

OIC calls for action

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which has its headquarters in Saudi Arabia, also called for concerted action on the issue.

During an emergency meeting on Sunday, the OIC emphasised the urgent need for concerted action to avoid the burning of the Holy Quran, Muslims’ holiest book.

Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of OIC, stressed the urgency of reminding the international community of the importance of adhering to international law, which expressly bans fostering religious hatred, reports Dunya news.

Protests in Pakistan

Different cities in Pakistan are protesting against the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council announced to go on strike.

In Khanpur, a protest was held at the Darkhawasti Chowk against the desecration of the Holy Quran. As per a report in Dunya news, the Swedish flag was set on fire and the participants raised slogans against Swedish government.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.