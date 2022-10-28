Why has Imran Khan launched ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march from Lahore to Islamabad?

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan kickstarted his party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (real freedom) march to Islamabad from the eastern city of Lahore today (28 October).

Hundreds of supporters gathered at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief for the days-long march.

Addressing the supporters at the chowk, Imran Khan hit out at Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar over their unprecedented press conference a day back.

“DG ISI open your ears and listen, I know a lot of things but I am quiet only because I don’t want to harm my country… I do constructive criticism for betterment otherwise there was a lot I could say,” Khan was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

He also said that the motive of the rally is to make “Pakistan free”.

The ‘long march’ will reach Islamabad on 4 November after stopping along the way to amass more protesters, reported Pakistan-based Geo TV.

Why has Imran Khan launched the ‘long march’ to the capital? Why did PTI dedicate the march to a Pakistani journalist? How has the Pakistan government responded to the protest? Let’s take a closer look.

Imran Khan’s long march

Imran Khan has launched the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march to put pressure on the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government to demand early elections.

Khan and his supporters will cover a distance of around 380 kilometre from Lahore to Islamabad.

The cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from the post of the Pakistan premier in April by a no-confidence vote. Since then, Khan and his party have been calling for snap elections. But the Sharif government has asserted the general election will be held as slated in October or November next year.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn the only agenda of the march is ‘fresh elections’.

“People have come out in hundreds and thousands. This is our struggle for real freedom,” he added.

Announcing the march at a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday, Khan had said, “I am marching to press the government to announce elections immediately.”

“This will be the largest long march in the country’s history,” he was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

This is the second such march organised by Imran Khan this year. Earlier in May, a similar show of power had resulted in violence and bloodshed following clashes between the police and PTI protesters in several cities.

In a video released on Thursday, PTI chief Khan said the march was not for “personal or political” ambitions but to achieve “actual freedom” for the country.

He said the aim of the march was to ensure that Pakistan’s decisions were made inside it instead of by “foreign puppets”, reports Dawn.

After passing through Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi, Khan and his convoy will reach the capital in November, reports Indian Express.

PTI has requested the authorities in Islamabad to allow a protest sit-in led by Khan, as per Al Jazeera.

PTI dedicates long march to slain journalist

Long marches have remained a key tactic in Pakistan to disrupt the status quo with hopes that the military will intrude on behalf of the protester, as per Indian Express.

In the wake of the political turmoil in Pakistan augmented by the killing of Arshad Sharif– one of Pakistan’s most prominent journalists– in Kenya, Khan set out on his long march today.

The PTI has dedicated the march to the slain journalist and the media fraternity.

As per Indian Express, 50-year-old Sharif openly supported Imran Khan and made no efforts to conceal his antipathy towards Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Sharif had fled Pakistan for Kenya a couple of months ago after a sedition case was filed against him.

Imran Khan, who has claimed he had advised Sharif to leave the country, has made it his cause to demand justice for Sharif and his family.

The PTI chief has also announced to set up a journalism university under Arshad Sharif’s name in Punjab province.

Pakistan government tightens security

In view of the PTI protest, security has been enhanced in the Pakistan capital. Police have been deployed along the 260-kilometre route to Islamabad, reports Al Jazeera.

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah has warned that the government will take “strict action” if the PTI protesters create a law and order situation in Islamabad.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry has said PTI protesters “may stay in Islamabad for not one but 100 days”, adding that they will be only allowed at places designated by the Supreme Court.

“None of their unfair demands will be accepted,” he was quoted as saying by Dawn.

ہمارا قافلہ کلمہ چوک پہنچ چکا ہے۔ نکلیں عزم عالیشان کی خاطر ! #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/sKy5yzrwM3 — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 28, 2022

Imran Khan’s party has stated the march was not a “war” and that it will remain “peaceful”. “As the march commences, if you see anyone creating a nuisance, know that the person is a member of the imported government,” PTI leader Babar Awan said, as per Dawn.

He emphasised that the only way to pull Pakistan out of economic crisis and “slavery” was fresh elections.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.