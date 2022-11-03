Why did Rahul Gandhi whip himself in Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra?

Rahul Gandhi whipped himself while participating in Telangana’s Bonalu festival on day 57 of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday (3 November). Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy showed Gandhi how to use the lash without injuring himself.

As per The Hindu report, this custom is practised by Budaga Jangalu, a community that travels to villages and earns money by whipping themselves for a livelihood. The Wayanad MP expressed his interest in it when a group from the community whipped themselves in front of him, the report added.

What is the Bonalu festival and why is it significant? Who is Potharaju, a key part of the festival? How has Rahul Gandhi participated in the Bonalu festival? Let’s take a closer look.

Bonalu festival

Celebrated in the southern state of Telangana, mainly in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Bonalu is a popular festival dedicated to Goddess Mahakali, a fierce avatar of Goddess Durga.

The festival is marked in the month of Ashada, which falls in July-August.

Bonalu, which derives its name from ‘bonam’ (meaning meal or a feast in Telugu), began on 3 July and continued till 24 July this year.

Devotees wear traditional dress and jewellery, and gather to worship Goddess Mahakali.

Special pujas are observed for Goddess Yellamma– who is considered one of the many regional incarnations of Mahakali– on the first and last days of the festival, as per Indian Express.

Other forms of Kali like Maisamma, Pochamma, Peddamma, Dokkalamma, Ankalamma, Poleramma, Maremma, and Nookalamma, are also worshipped during the Bonalu festival.

To mark the festival, rice cooked with milk and jaggery in a brass or earthen pot which is decorated with neem leaves, turmeric and vermilion is offered to Mahakali at temples.

Women carry these pots on their heads, ‘bonam’, and offer them along with bangles and sarees to worship the goddess, as per the Telangana Tourism website.

History and significance of the Bonalu festival

The Bonalu festival can be traced back to 1813 when a plague had broken out in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, claiming many lives.

A military battalion from Hyderabad was stationed in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city and worried about the plague they prayed to Goddess Mahakali in the Mahakali Temple.

They also vowed to build Mahakali a temple once the plague ended in the cities.

After the plague subsided and the battalion returned to the cities, they kept their promise and offered a meal to the goddess.

Another tale goes that at this time Goddess Mahakali returns to her parental home from the heavens where she is lavished with good food, according to Indian Express.

Where is it celebrated?

The celebrations start at Golconda Fort every year, and on the second Sunday, they are moved to Balkampet Yellamma temple in Balkampet and the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad.

On the third Sunday, celebrations are held in Pochamma and Katta Maisamma temple of Chilkalguda and the Mateshwari temple of Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad. Akkanna Madanna temple in Haribowli, and Muthyalamma temple in Shah Ali Banda are also popular sites to witness Bonalu celebrations.

Bonalu is celebrated with much vigour especially after it was declared a state festival following the formation of a separate Telangana state in 2014.

Who is Potharaju?

Potharaju is the fearsome brother of Goddess Mahakali who leads the processions to temples during the Bonalu festival.

Potharajus, mostly men, perform a violent dance to ward off negative energy, reports ThePrint.

“The entire procession of women walking to the temple is led by the Potharaju who violently dances to loud drum beats and dancing crowds who get whipped by him with his ropes,” as per ThePrint.

Potharaju is considered the brother of seven sister goddesses — different avatars of Mahankali.

They are hired by temple managements, families in charge of temples, and even local devotees celebrating the festival to participate in the procession.

Depending on their age, experience and popularity, Potharajus can earn between Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 a day, reports ThePrint.

Rahul Gandhi celebrates Bonalu

Before participating in the whipping tradition, the Congress MP also took part in Bonalu festivities yesterday.

Rahul Gandhi had celebrated the Bonalu festival with Congress supporters in Telangana on Wednesday (2 November).

Videos shared by the official Congress party handle on Twitter showed Gandhi surrounded by an elated crowd dressed in traditional attire. He also tried his hand at drums and posed with the supporters.

“Supporters in Telangana showcasing colours of Bonalu festival, celebrated to worship Goddess Mahakali,” Congress said in another tweet sharing pictures of Gandhi.

Supporters in Telangana showcasing colours of Bonalu festival, celebrated to worship Goddess Mahakali.#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/8ryx30x9Hu — Congress (@INCIndia) November 2, 2022

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is in its Telangana leg which would conclude on 7 November, PTI cited sources as saying. The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies in the southern state, as per India Today. After Telangana, the foot march will proceed to Maharashtra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was launched on 7 September from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, will finally culminate in Kashmir.

With inputs from agencies

