First Why are road accidents in India increasing?
According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data more than 1, 70, 000 people, every year, are killed by various road accidents and more than 4 lakh accidents take place, what are the reasons to it? Tune in to find out
also read
Kanpur accident: SHO suspended, tractor driver absconding, CM Yogi meets bereaved families
According to the eyewitnesses, the tractor was being driven at a high speed despite requests by the passengers to slow down, Additional Director General of Police (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar told reporters
Kanpur road accident: CM Yogi holds high-level meeting with officials
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased while the injured would be given Rs 50,000, said the Prime Minister's Office
MACT awards Rs 12 lakh compensation to parents of student killed in road accident
The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of nearly Rs 12 lakh to the parents of a 19-year-old female engineering student, who was killed in a road accident in 2018.