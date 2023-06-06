Why anti-cow slaughter law in Karnataka has sparked political slugfest

A political slugfest has broken out in Karnataka after a minister said that the amendments to the state’s anti-cow slaughter legislation would be withdrawn.

The BJP on Tuesday threatened fresh protests after animal husbandry minister K Venkatesh over the weekend said the new Siddaramaiah-led Congress government would take a fresh look at the cow slaughter law.

On Monday, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said the law would be discussed at an upcoming cabinet meeting.

Let’s take a look at the row:

What happened?

According to News18, Venkatesh over the weekend questioned the difference between slaughtering bulls, buffaloes and cows.

“If one can slaughter buffaloes and bulls, what is wrong with slaughtering cows?” Venkatesh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

According to News18, Venkatesh was pointing out the issues farmers face in managing their aging animals and disposing of their dead cattle and said amending the law would help farmers.

Responding to a question on the difficulty faced by farmers in managing aged cows, the minister shared his own example where he had to get an earthmover to bury his dead cow.

On Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there is a lack of clarity in the cow slaughter scheme brought by the previous BJP government.

“We will discuss it in the cabinet and take a decision,” Siddaramaiah told reporters as per Hindustan Times.

“We have not decided anything yet.”

“According to the 1964 Act there is a provision to slaughter cows that are over 12 years old and cannot be used in agricultural activities,” Siddaramaiah added. “That’s what Venkatesh meant. He could not put it across clearly.”

Siddaramaiah added that the BJP has no moral right to protest against the Congress’ poll guarantees.

Siddaramaiah made the remarks speaking to media after garlanding former Karnataka Chief Minister Devaraja Arasu’s statue in the Vidhana Soudha premises.

What does the law say?

According to News18, the BJP-led government in February 2021 passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The law imposed a blanket ban on the slaughter of cattle in the state.

The only slaughter allowed is of terminally-ill cattle and buffaloes aged above 13 years.

The Congress, then in the Opposition, had opposed this legislation.

The 2020 law was brought in place of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964, as per Hindustan Times.

According to News18, the previous BJP government in Maharashtra had introduced bills in 2010 and 2012 to repeal the 1964 Act.

However, these bills were withdrawn after a new government took power.

How did BJP react?

The Opposition BJP on Monday held protests across Karnataka, according to Hindustan Times.

According to The Times of India, BJP workers in Mysuru chanted slogans against the new Congress government and held up placards demanding that it keep the law in place.

#WATCH | BJP workers protest with cows after Karnataka minister K Venkatesh asked what is wrong with slaughtering cows, in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/QNXpczx355 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023



“We will not allow the Congress government to withdraw the anti-cow slaughter legislation. We will stage a protest across the State on Monday and in Bengaluru on Tuesday against such a move,” BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar told The Hindu.

“We will intensify our agitation if the government does not change its plans.”

Several BJP leaders including former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned Venkatesh’s remarks.

Bommai in a series of tweets said Indians are emotionally connected with cows and worship them as a mother.

“Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh’s statement is shocking. We condemn his statement. We Indians have an emotional connection with the cow and worship them as mother,” Bommai said.

Wondering whom Venkatesh wanted to please, the BJP leader sought to know whether the statement was made to change his portfolio or to please the Congress high command.

“Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was the first to advocate the ban on cow slaughter. A ban on cow slaughter advocated by Venerable Mahatma Gandhi was enacted in several states in the 1960s,” the BJP leader said.

According to Bommai, the minister’s statement would give rise to “large-scale smuggling of cows and mass slaughtering factories in the state”.

“The law was introduced during our government to prevent illegal slaughterhouses. No new Act has been brought in Karnataka. We have enforced the existing law,” the former chief minister clarified.

Asking Venkatesh to think twice before making such a statement, Bommai appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to give appropriate advice to his ministerial colleague in this regard.

V Sunil Kumar, a former minister and BJP legislator, claimed the Congress did not love cows as well as the nation.

“Whatever Indian ethos that are followed by people, the Congress hates them. Rescinding the cow slaughter prevention Act is one such example,” Kumar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“The BJP had formulated a law to prevent cow slaughter after holding a series of consultations with the people. The Congress had raised objections even when the BJP passed it,” he added. “Congress leaders and ministers have been repeatedly stating that the government will withdraw the act and revise textbooks. These clearly indicate the aim of the Congress government.”

BJP leader and Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Parshottam Rupala demanded that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sonia Gandhi speak on the issue.

“Do they (Congress) want their government to start its tenure with cow slaughter?” Rupala asked.

Karnataka govt makes U-turn

On Tuesday, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil, talking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, said there is no proposal before the government at present to review the anti-cow slaughter law.

“Chief Minister has not discussed the assembly session yet. Mostly, he will discuss it in the cabinet which will be held on Thursday and take a call on the issue,” Patil added.

But The Hindu quoted Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, a prominent dairy farmer, as saying, “The BJP leaders just talk about cows and they have no knowledge about rearing them. How can they understand issues involved in rearing them? Who will take care of male calves of HF breeds as they are of no use to farmers,” he said.

The Congress emerged victorious in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls held on 10 May by winning 135 seats.

The BJP had bagged 65 seats and JD(S) won 19 seats.

With inputs from agencies

