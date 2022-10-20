Who was Nubia Cristina Braga, the influencer murdered in Brazil?

Nubia Cristina Braga, a name that was quite popular in the Instagram influencer circle, had just returned from the salon when she was shot to death at her home.

The grisly murder came to light on the night of 14 October when the Brazilian influencer was found dead at her residence in the Santa Maria neighbourhood of Aracaju in Brazil.

Authorities say that Nubia had just returned from a hair appointment, an account she documented on her last Instagram story.

Let’s take a closer look at who Nubia was and what led to her death.

Who was Nubia Cristina Braga?

Nubia was a well-known Instagram influencer from Brazil who had over 60,000 followers on the platform.

Her content on Instagram mainly revolved around fashion and live travel blogs documenting her trips to places like Rio De Janeiro, New York and Spain’s Gijon.

The 23-year-old, who had once dreamt of becoming a world-famous influencer, was known as ‘The Boss’ among social media users, according to a report by Latin Times. Eventually, making the name her brand, Nubia opened her own clothing store called ‘Boss’s Closet’.

A selfless soul, Nubia also engaged in volunteer work in Santa Maria and helped organising parties for Children’s Day and Christmas.

Her friends remember her as a cheerful, outgoing, honest and independent person who wanted to be recognised internationally as an Instagram influencer.

Her aunt, Cláudia Menezes, said, “Nubia did volunteer work and helped everyone. She left a legacy behind.”

What led to her death?

According to a report by New York Post, authorities said that Braga was out for a hair appointment on 14 October. Shortly after she returned home, two men broke into her property through the front door which was later found to be unlocked.

Upon spotting the influencer, they opened fire and shot her several times before fleeing the crime scene on a motorbike.

The police reached the location at 9 pm only to find Braga lying dead in a pool of her own blood.

The identities of the masked assassins remain unknown and so does the motive behind the gruesome murder. However, the police have since opened an investigation to determine the intention of the two men.

In addition to carrying out their own investigation, authorities have also requested the public to come forward with any information that will help them solve the case and give justice to Nubia.

Fans and family mourn Nubia’s death

The family of Nubia Cristina Braga demands answers while her fans are left devastated.

According to a report by a Brazilian news portal called G1, Nubia’s aunt, Claudia Menezes said the influencer’s mother is under medication and everyone else in her family is very shaken by the death.

She said, “We want to know why they did this to Nubia.”

When asked about the possibility of Nubia being threatened, Claudia said that she did not receive any information from her relatives regarding this. “She never said anything about being threatened,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nubia’s fans have taken to social media to express their grief. According to a report by News18, one social media user wrote, “My JESUS, the woman only posted a Story 3 hours ago and was brutally murdered, only GOD can comfort her family and friends.”

Another fan said, “Rest in peace princess, you were an amazing girl.”

“May your passage be peaceful, God is with you,” wrote another supporter.

Other influencers who died mysteriously in the past

Last month, Karla Pardini, a 21-year-old Mexican TikToker was gunned down near her home after she received an ominous phone call.

Prosecutor Sara Bruna Quiñonez told Jam Press that the crime took place on 20 September in Mexico City’s Sinaloa. She said, “According to information provided by her mother, she received a call, went outside and that’s when the attack occurred.”

The prosecutor added that Pardini had received a suspicious phone at 10:30 pm when someone told her to go outside. As soon as she left her house, the influencer never returned and the next day, authorities found her body riddled with bullets.

In 2020, another Instagram influencer named Alexis Sharkey died tragically in US. According to a report by Independent, the corpse of the 26-year-old woman was found in a naked condition on a highway in Houston.

Investigators said that the cause of her death was strangulation.

Authorities suspected Alexis’ husband, Thomas Sharkey, to be behind her death as the couple was believed to have gotten into an argument around the time of her death.

However, the husband was also found dead last year in an apartment in Florida, just a week after the authorities issued an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in his wife’s death.

With inputs from agencies

