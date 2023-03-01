Who is Steve Davis, Elon Musk's likely choice for next Twitter CEO?

Just days after Twitter witnessed yet another round of layoffs, news is now swirling that the social media site might get a new CEO.

Twitter owner Elon Musk might appoint The Boring Company CEO Steve Davis as the website’s new head, according to several media reports.

The website Platformer reported that Davis prior to the layoffs called managers at Twitter and asked them to name ‘exceptional’ employees they would ‘bet their jobs on’.

Let’s take a closer look at Davis:

The president of The Boring Company — an infrastructure and tunnel construction services company founded by Musk – has lived an interesting life.

Davis, with Master’s degrees in both particle physics and aerospace engineering, was one of Elon Musk’s earliest hires at SpaceX.

According to the book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, the SpaceX founder challenged Davis to make a part that costs $120,000 with just $5,000.

When Davis managed to do so after months of effort –keeping the cost down to $3,900 – and emailed Musk, the Space X chief responded with “ok”.

As per Bloomberg, Davis, while employed at SpaceX kept hankering for Frozen Yogurt from California.

Unable to find one in DC, he trained himself to make it – and even ultimately opened his own Yogurt shop. The store, called Mr. Yogato, gave concessions to customers who could answer trivia or stump Davis with questions about Seinfeld or The Rock.

Others were also given a 25 per cent rebate for dressing like tennis player Bjorn Borg – which was bumped up to 50 per cent for crooning “I’m Too Sexy” by RSF in his Swedish accent.

A discount was also given to those that could recite a speech from the movie Braveheart.

During his time running Mr Yogato, Davis also got a PhD in economics from George Mason University, as per Bloomberg.

According to The Washingtonian, Davis eventually sold his store for $1.

Davis then opened a DC bar called Thomas Foolery, according to the Washington City Paper.

It was one of the first places in DC to accept Bitcoin.

The Washington Post described the bar as being built on “gimmick upon gimmick” including getting discounts for doing the Carlton dance and the Running Man.

Davis told the newspaper he launched the bar with 48 investors.

In 2019, Musk personally chose Davis to run The Boring Company.

The Boring Company was formed as a subsidiary of SpaceX, before separating in 2018.

Its ongoing projects are designed for intra-city (loop) transit systems, which are all-electric, zero-emissions, and high-speed underground public transportation systems that shuttle passengers to their destination without an intermediary stop.

Davis at Twitter

According to Platformer, Davis came to Twitter as part of Musk’s transition team last year.

He has since emerged a top lieutenant after adopting Musk’s call for an ‘extremely hardcore’ work culture.

As per The Information, Davis was among the first employees to sleep overnight at the office.

In December, Davis, his partner and newborn baby stayed in a makeshift bedroom in Twitter’s San Francisco office.

His partner even attended meetings while nursing their newborn.

Musk had previously tasked Davis with cutting $500 million in costs but he ended up cutting nearly $1 billion.

“His success in bringing costs down by any means necessary has led to growing speculation internally that Musk will choose him to be Twitter’s next CEO,” the report mentioned.

According to the report, the latest job cut impacted more than 200 employees and Davis had a key role to play. The latest layoff round impacted more product managers, engineers, and a number of people on data science.

Chris Reidy, the company’s acting head of sales, was also asked to go. With this recent cut, the Twitter CEO has done at least four rounds of layoffs.

This is happening despite his promise not to sack more employees after his brutal layoff exercise in November that affected two-thirds of the micro-blogging platform’s 7,500 employees.

With inputs from agencies

