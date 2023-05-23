Who is Lauren Sánchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos finally asked his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez to marry him in May, four years after they started publicly dating.

The couple made their relationship public in 2019 after Bezos announced the end of his 25-year marriage to MacKenzie.

The former Good Day LA co-host and Patrick Whitesell, one of Hollywood’s most influential agents, were getting divorced at the time they started dating.

Sánchez was seen wearing a ring on her finger as the couple enjoyed their time aboard the billionaire’s $500 million yacht while on holiday together in the South of France.

On the prow of the yacht is a sculpture of Sánchez that incorporates the Koru symbol, a representation of fresh starts and an optimistic transition into a new stage of life, according to People magazine.

Who is Lauren Sánchez?

Born in 1969 in United States’ Albuquerque, 53-year-old Lauren Sánchez is a former broadcast journalist, who worked as an entertainment reporter and news anchor.

She is well-known to Los Angeles TV viewers due to her role as a former co-host on Fox’s Good Day LA from 2011 to 2017.

She has additionally worked as an entertainment correspondent for Extra and took over as the first host of the dance competition programme So You Think You Can Dance in 2005, although she quit the programme after one season to give birth to her second child.

The mother of three also co-hosted The View and has appeared in Ted 2, The Day After Tomorrow, The Longest Yard, and Fight Club.

Sánchez wrote for the college newspaper while she was a student at El Camino College in Torrance, California, in the early 1990s. She was known as Wendy Sánchez at the time, per the webpage of her alma college.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to being a TV anchor and a mother, Sánchez is an expert in aerial filmmaking and worked as a consultant on Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. “I had my job, I had my career, and then I found a calling,” she said, according to the publication. “I loved entertainment and I loved filming, and so I got to combine all of it.”

In June 2016, she obtained her licence as a helicopter pilot, and she founded the aerial video production company Black Ops Aviation.

According to Sánchez, she frequently travels with her children.

“I want to be in a helicopter all the time,” she told THR, adding, “Life can be so chaotic with so much going on. Lift off and you’re in an energy space that no one else is in. It’s calming. When I’m up there, I’m completely satisfied. I’m like, ‘This is where I need to be.'”

According to Page Six, the pilot was also paid to capture aerial images for Bezos’ business, Blue Origin.

She most recently served as an aerial producer in Gina Rodriguez’s upcoming Miss Bala directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

Sánchez also seems to share Bezos’ passion for space.

During a November 2022 interview with CNN, she spoke about plans to launch into orbit in 2023.

She explained that she won’t launch out with Bezos but will instead join a crew of women.

Her relationship with the entrepreneur

According to People magazine, Sanchez and Bezos had been spending more time together in the months preceding the divorce.

Sánchez and her ex-husband Whitesell were captured in a photo with Bezos in 2016 at a Manchester by the Sea holiday party. One of Whitesell’s clients, Matt Damon, produced the movie, while Bezos’ Amazon handled distribution.

Whitesell was aware that Bezos and Sanchez’s relationship had developed romantically.

“Patrick and Lauren have been apart for a long now, on and off. “(Patrick) was aware that they were dating,” according to People who quoted its sources.

In the years since the news broke, the couple travelled on family vacations together, advocating for climate change and packing on the PDA.

They’re particularly focused on their acts of philanthropy as a pair.

“You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education, and homelessness work,” per People which cited its sources as saying.

The two also met with Prince Charles (now King Charles III) in 2021 to discuss addressing climate change.

In 2022, she also travelled with Bezos to Colombia’s Chiribiquete National Park to study about local deforestation in light of work conducted by the Bezos Earth Fund to support conservation groups in the area.

Sánchez and Bezos frequently go out to eat with prominent members of Hollywood. The two dined with Tom Cruise in July 2022 at London’s upscale The Twenty-Two. They were also observed at high-profile occasions including the Wimbledon men’s final and the celebrity-favoured Malibu restaurant Nobu.

When Bezos returned from his space voyage in 2021, Sánchez organized a lavish party to commemorate his accomplishment.

The Emmy-award-winning journalist also shared a tribute to Bezos on social media for his 58th birthday.

She said, “If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes,” adding while most people know him for his brilliance, she sees his heart. “They don’t see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do. They don’t see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place—my eyes do. They don’t see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, who’s heart is immeasurable and who’s ability to love is infinite. My eyes see this,” she wrote.

In a The Wall Street Journal magazine interview in January this year, Sánchez spoke about the side of Bezos most people don’t get to see. She described him as “really funny,” adding, “He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy.”

Sánchez also said the billionaire has a very distinct laugh, explaining, “If I’m at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it’s like, he’s over there.”

Lauren’s brother sued Bezos

According to People, court records show Sánchez’s older brother, talent manager Michael Sánchez, sued Bezos and his consultant for falsely claiming to the press that he had given “graphic, nude photographs” of Bezos.

The claims came in retaliation to a story by The National Enquirer that disclosed personal text messages between Sánchez and Bezos, confirming their relationship.

Michael Sánchez added the impact from Bezos’ statements had the consequence of “alienating him from his family and professional colleagues” and that he was only working with the Enquirer to control the narrative for his sister, not to publish salacious images.

However, Sánchez believes her older brother was in the wrong.

“He secretly provided my most personal information to The National Enquirer – a deep and unforgivable betrayal. My family is hurting over this new baseless and untrue lawsuit, and we truly hope my brother finds peace,” she said in a statement through her lawyer.

With inputs from agencies

