Who is Chris Hipkins, the man set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM?

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday shocked the world after she announced her resignation from the post. The reason was quite simple – she has “no more in the tank” to continue leading the country.

According to Associated Press, the country’s Labour Party announced on Saturday that Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to replace Ardern.

“It’s a big day for a boy from the Hutt,” Hipkins said, referring to the Hutt Valley near Wellington where he grew up. “I am really humbled and really proud to be taking this on. It is the biggest responsibility and the biggest privilege of my life,” he added.

Here’s all we know about the incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Who is Chris Hipkins?

Chris Hipkins is an experienced Member of Parliament for Remutaka.

He is currently serving as the minister of education, minister of police, and minister for public service.

The New Zealand government’s official website says Chris Hipkins is “a staunch advocate for the public education system and believes every child has the right to a free education.”

“He places a strong emphasis on social justice and believes that every New Zealander should have the opportunity to reach their full potential,” it adds.

According to ABC News, born in the Wellington region on 5 September 1978, Hipkins was raised in the Hutt Valley. He went to Waterloo Primary School, Hutt Intermediate and Hutt Valley Memorial College – which is now known as Petone College.

The 44-year-old has a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in politics and criminology at Victoria University. Before becoming an MP, he worked in the industry training sector.

Hipkins first worked at Parliament as senior advisor to two Education Ministers, and later in the office of then-PM Helen Clark.

The report suggests he entered Parliament in 2008 and became the spokesperson for education at the beginning of 2013.

He is best known as the face and primary implementer of the COVID-19 pandemic management strategy. Before being appointed as the Education Minister, he was served as Interim Health Minister in 2020, replacing David Clark

Speaking about his family, he is married to Jade and has two children – a six-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. They live together in the Hutt Valley, reported ABC News.

Adorable picture of Chris Hipkins hugging his kids after his press conference announcing the details of NZ first Omicron case in the community(hopefully historic) in his mother’s garden where holidaying after mum apologised he was late to the press.

He was getting a suit. pic.twitter.com/1awZ3qMdgT — @Wicmar@mastodon.cloud (@WicMar) December 30, 2021

On Saturday, Hipkins said, “My parents came from relatively humble beginnings and worked really hard to provide a good life for my brother and I. My commitment in politics is to make sure that we provide opportunities for all Kiwis who want to work hard, to be able to work hard and get ahead and provide a better life for themselves and their families.”

Why is Hipkins known as a political troubleshooter?

Hipkins has his own few moments of international virality.

During the COVID-19 presser, a slip of the tongue made him a victim of meme fest. He encouraged New Zealanders to “go outside and spread their legs.”

It’s official: Chris Hipkins’ iconic “spread your legs” gaffe has been voted New Zealand’s Quote of the Year for 2021 ✌️ 👉 More: https://t.co/owtL3UXuM5 pic.twitter.com/z3a1z8ju0c — 1News (@1NewsNZ) December 21, 2021

After realising his gaffe, the Minister himself got in on the laughs and said that the media would “all have fun with him later.”

Additionally, he is also known for his “weakness for sausage rolls.” He made headlines last year after he was surprised with a birthday cake made out of sausage roll.

On a serious note, the incoming PM was criticised for sharing personal information about journalist Charlotte Bellis, who was unable to secure an emergency spot to get to New Zealand despite being pregnant in Afghanistan, according to ABC News.

He later apologised for making inaccurate comments about her situation and sharing her information in a statement.

Speaking about it on Saturday, he said, “In terms of the Charlotte Bellis case, I’ve apologised to her and as far as she’s concerned the matter is closed and I respect that and I don’t intend to make further comment.”

How he came to become the PM?

According to AP, Chris Hipkins will become the country’s next leader after he was the only candidate to enter the contest.

Outgoing PM Ardern called for a prime ministership election on 14 October. Thus, Hipkins will have less than eight months in the role before contesting a general election.

What challenges does he have?

The incoming Labour leader faces a difficult fight if he wants to remain in the top position after the 2023 election.

The challenges for Hipkins will include a cost of living crisis, unaffordable housing, increasing crime and public discontent over harsh Covid-19 measures.

As per BBC, opinion polls suggest inflation and rising socioeconomic inequality caused Ardern’s popularity to reach record lows. They also suggested that the country’s Labour Party received a comparatively low level of public support.

Thus, convincing voters that his party is effectively handling the economy will be one of his major tasks in the position of power, according to Hindustan Times.

AP reported that speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Hipkins said he’d come back energized after a summer break, considered himself a hard worker and a straight shooter, and didn’t intend to lose his trademark sense of humour in his new role.

He added that he wouldn’t be announcing changes to policy or ministerial roles before Sunday’s vote, other than to say Grant Robertson would remain finance minister.

