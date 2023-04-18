Who is Ali Alexander, Trump ally accused of asking teen boys for lewd pics?

A Donald Trump ally and founder of the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement has apologised after being accused of soliciting lewd pictures from teenage boys.

Ali Alexander in a message on Telegram wrote, “While my audience is familiar with me battling SSA [same sex attraction’ others aren’t as familiar. I apologize for any inappropriate messages sent over the years.”

“While having repented before God and confess at Church, I want my supporters and those involved to hear my apology today. When I’ve flirted or others have flirted with me, I’ve flexed my credentials or dropped corny pic- up lines. Other times, I’ve been careless and should’ve qualified those coming up to me’s [sic] identities during flirtatious banter at the start.”

But who is the far-right activist?

Let’s take a closer look:

As per The Independent, Alexander was previously known as Ali Akbar.

His association with right-wing politics began in the late 2010s when his political screeds began gaining popularity on social media.

“Alexander is one of the many New Right media celebrities orbiting Trumpland who built a brand through live-streaming musings on political warfare,” the Observer reported in 2018. “Like many New Right figures, he also has a history of dog whistling to the nationalist wing of the MAGA movement.”

Alexander’s ‘Stop the Steal’ group – which says it was started by the conservative non-profit Women for America First – began gaining hundreds of thousands of followers on Facebook in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

The group called for “boots on the ground to protect the integrity of the vote.”

The Stop the Steal describes itself thus: “Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and nullify Republican votes. It’s up to us, the American People, to fight and to put a stop to it.”

Alexander took Trump’s call to overturn the 2020 election to heart.

He was one of the organisers of the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally which preceded the Capitol Riot.

CNN reported that Alexander in videos said he would contact the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to provide security for the protests in DC.

“I do not denounce this,” Alexander said on Twitter video during the insurrection, as per The Independent.

As per The Washington Post, Alexander claimed to have worked with three Republican members of Congress to plan the rally.

“We four schemed up of [sic] putting maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting,” he said to “change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside.”

Two of the Congressmen denied helping Alexander while a third declined to comment, as per Insider.

Alexander was in January 2021 banned from Twitter, Venmo, and Paypal.

Twitter said it banned him for ‘glorifying violence’, while Paypal said he violated its policies.

Musk in January 2023 restored Alexander’s Twitter account.

Alexander in June 2022 testified before a grand jury about the 6 January riots.

“Today a DC grand jury brought me in under subpoena and the threat of imprisonment. I told them I committed no crimes and observed no one committing any crimes during the 2020 Election and January 6th,” Alexander wrote on right-wing social media website Truth Social.

Alexander has not been charged with any crimes related to the 6 January riots.

However, in an interview with the Nebraska Examiner in August 2022, Alexander said he is facing ‘several’ lawsuits as a result of the Capitol riots.

“God certainly prepared me for this moment. It’s taken all of my life experience, be it being a champion debater in high school. My mother’s a lawyer.”

“And so, I think that that prepared me for the post-Jan 6. fallout, where I face more lawfare than any other single individual other than Donald Trump.”

Alexander in the interview said he did not storm the Capitol and that he had the necessary permission to organise the rally.

“I’m not responsible for what happened, and Trump’s not responsible for what happened,” he added.

Alexander in 2021 called for a coup in Brazil after Trump ally Jair Bolsanaro was defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The organizer of Trump’s DC rally on J6 has thoughts on Brazil. pic.twitter.com/kd7SV751Pk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 31, 2022

White supremacist Nick Fuentes, a long-time ally of Alexander, told his followers that the right-wing activist was ‘bowing out of public life’, as per Rolling Stone.

