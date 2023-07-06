As the Russia-Ukraine war drags on, countries continue to provide assistance to Kyiv. The United States has emerged as the biggest provider of aid to the Eastern European country, but former Soviet states and ex-Soviet satellite states are also among Kyiv’s most generous backers.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the aid sent to Ukraine has reached €144 billion (Rs 12.86 lakh crore) earlier this year and continues to increase steadily.

While the United States has donated the greatest aid in total money, Ukraine’s neighbours have contributed the most in terms of GDP.

Let’s take a closer look at the latest figures on global aid to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees:

US first, Germany second

The United States remains by far the biggest donor with €70.7 billion (Rs 6.31 lakh crore) in military, financial and humanitarian aid pledged to Ukraine between 24 February 2022 and 31 May 2023, according to figures released Thursday by the Germany-based Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Much of that is due to the United States stretching its military might, giving weapons and equipment worth €44.3 billion or Rs 3.95 lakh crore (as of January) – nine times the amount provided by the United Kingdom, the next greatest military assistance giver. According to a Council on Foreign Relations study, that price is more than ten times what the US sent to its largest recipient of military aid in 2020, Israel.

Meanwhile, European institutions and governments have pledged a total of €54.9 billion (Rs 4.90 lakh crore) in aid to Ukraine, with Germany contributing the most.

Germany emerges as the second-largest donor to Ukraine with a contribution of €18.01 billion (Rs 1.60 lakh crore). This includes €10.68 billion (Rs 87,913 crore) in bilateral aid and €7.33 billion (Rs 65,436,376 crore) provided through the European Union. Taking the third spot is the United Kingdom, offering €10.74 billion (Rs 95,884,572 crore) in support.

Most European aid is financial rather than military, with the majority coming in the form of loans and grants. The United States has also donated grants totalling €25 billion ($26.5 billion), which are the highest.

Outside Europe and the US, the biggest donor is Japan, which pledged €6.62 billion (Rs 59,101,374 crore) to Ukraine during the first 15 months of the war.

Baltics most generous

Compared to the US their contributions may seem paltry, but the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania allocate a far bigger share of their gross domestic product towards fellow former Soviet nation Ukraine.

Their aid commitments between February 2022 and May 2023 amount to 1.26 per cent, 1.09 per cent and 0.95 per cent of their GDP respectively, compared to 0.33 per cent for the US, the Kiel Institute’s aid tracker showed.

Poland and Slovakia, both of which border Ukraine, complete the top five of most generous countries, contributing 0.68 per cent and 0.63 per cent of their GDP respectively.

Poland was first in the spring of 2022 to provide Ukraine with tanks, in the form of hundreds of Soviet-era vehicles, and this year sent some of its stocks of cutting-edge German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

Besides the US and Europe, other governments have committed an additional €15.5 billion (Rs 1,38 lakh crore).

Hungary holds back

Not all of Ukraine’s neighbours have been so generous, however.

Russia ally Hungary, which has avoided criticising Russian president Vladimir Putin over the invasion, is one of the smallest contributors of aid, amounting to just 0.03 per cent of its GDP between February 2022 and May 2023.

And in Slovakia, many citizens oppose the government’s largesse.

Populist pro-Russian former prime minister Robert Fico, whose party is polling strongly ahead of September elections, has led the charge, accusing Bratislava of being under Washington’s thumb.

Germany and Poland host most refugees

Among Ukraine’s allies, Germany and Poland have taken in the most refugees, receiving 1.07 million and 995,000 respectively to date. The Czech Republic is next with 346,000, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

On a per-capita basis, Montenegro is the most welcoming, with the 38,540 refugees on its soil representing more than 6.1 per cent of its population.

Ukrainian refugees make up three per cent of the population of Estonia, Moldova and the Czech Republic and more than two percent of those of Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria and Latvia.

The influx of refugees has stirred resentment in some countries.

In Estonia, the far-right EKRE party came second in legislative elections in early March with its plea for the government to stop admitting Ukrainian refugees.

France is the EU nation which takes in the least Ukrainian refugees (0.11 per cent of its population).

