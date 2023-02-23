What is Xylazine, the ‘zombie drug’ in US that’s rotting the flesh of users?

Across the US, a new drug is raising alarm.

Xylazine, commonly known as “tranq” or “tranq dope” is showing up in synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl, and rotting the skin of its users.

But what do we know about Xylazine?

Let’s take a closer look:

What is it?

Xylazine is a non-opioid.

As per the DEA, Xylazine was created in the 1960s and is used by veterinarians to sedate cows, horses, sheep and other animals.

Though it is not a controlled substance, it cannot be purchased without a veterinary license in the United States.

Those that can officially buy it can do so in liquid form or in preloaded syringes.

It is also available online in powdered form.

As per CDC, its misuse was first reported in Puerto Rico in the early 2000s.

According to National Institute on Drug Abuse, Xylazine is a central nervous system depressant.

It can cause the following side effects in humans:

Drowsiness

Amnesia

Dangerously slow breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure

Cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl often use Xylazine as an adulterant to enhance drug effects or increase its value by increasing its weight.

Though injection remains its most common route of administration, it can be snorted, swallowed, and inhaled.

Not approved for human use, Xylazine does not respond to naloxone – the opioid overdose antidote.

As per Sky News, those who consume Xylazine combined with fentanyl find themselves with their skin rotting off.

“Tranq is basically zombifying people’s bodies,” 28-year-old Sam told Sky News. “Until nine months ago, I never had wounds. Now, there are holes in my legs and feet.”

Dr Andrew Best, Philadelphia’s Substance Use Prevention and Harm Reduction chief, told the outlet, “A lot of individuals have never seen these wounds before. They don’t heal as fast as a normal wound. Sometimes they can last for months, even years, and in severe cases require amputations.”

Maryann Mason, associate professor of emergency medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine told USA Today that there have been reports that Xylazine causes open wounds to “spontaneously develop.”

The drug is slowly spreading across the US.

In Philadelphia, where the drug first appeared, fentanyl cut with Xylazine is being sold for just a few dollars a bag.

Naburan Dasgupta, an epidemiologist and senior scientist at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina, told CNN, “Some very eagle-eyed street chemists in Philadelphia picked up on this early. Connecticut has released reports on it; we see it in Michigan, all around the country, even in Canada.”

CNN quoted the Drug and Alcohol Dependence journal as stating that in 2015, Xylazine was involved in just 0.36 per cent of overdose deaths.

But by 2020, it was linked to 6.7% of overdose deaths – most in Philadelphia, Maryland, and Connecticut.

In 98% of all Xylazine-related deaths, fentanyl was also used.

But it can be equally deadly when combined with heroin.

“…in the veterinary literature, we know that it causes a really bad severe form of anemia. And so when people are injecting heroin that’s contaminated with Xylazine, they can end up with a near-fatal form of blood iron deficiency,” Dasgupta told CNN.

With inputs from agencies

