What is Waris Punjab de, the group that went on the rampage in Amritsar?

On Thursday, members of the Waris Punjab de group clashed with police and stormed into a police complex in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

This, after they blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Dhilwan toll plaza in Punjab’s Kapurthala.

But who are they? What do we know about this group?

Let’s take a closer look:

Origins

Waris Punjab De was founded by late actor and activist Deep Sidhu.

Sidhu, real name Sandeep Singh, passed away in a road accident in February 2022 while on his way to Bathinda from Delhi.

Sidhu founded the group in September 2021 ahead of the Punjab polls.

As per Financial Express, Sidhu at the time called the group a social platform and not a ‘poll gimmick’.

“We are not supporting any political party. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian, it is for all those who will fight with us for the rights of Punjab,” Indian Express had quoted Sidhu as saying.

Amritpal Singh takes over

Following Sidhu’s death 29-year-old Amritpal Singh, often described as a Khalistan sympathiser, was recently anointed the head of Waris Punjab De at a ceremony held at Rode in Moga district, the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Singh earlier worked in a family-owned transport business.

Singh, who claims to be a follower of Bhindranwale, has made some controversial speeches during the past few weeks.

Hailing from Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar, he moves around with armed men like slain militant Bhindranwale.

Some of his supporters call him “Bhindranwale 2.0.”

But Sidhu’s family claims not to know Singh or how he took over the group.

Deep Sidhu’s brother Mandeep Singh Sidhu, a Ludhiana-based advocate, told Indian Express: “We never met him before. Deep too never met him. He was in touch with Deep over the phone for some time but later Deep blocked him. We do not know how he declared himself as head of my brother’s organisation. He is misusing our name to propagate anti-social activities. He somehow got access to my brother’s social media accounts and started posting on them.”

“My brother made this organisation for a social cause, to raise issues of Punjab and to provide legal aid to the needy, not to propagate Khalistan. Amritpal is talking about creating unrest in Punjab. He is befooling people using my brother’s and Khalistan’s name. My brother was not a separatist,” Mandeep added.

Meanwhile, Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh told a different tale.

“We do not know why Sidhu’s brother and family are not supporting it. Amritpal’s mission is to encourage youths to become Amritdhari Sikhs (baptised) and shun drugs,” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The self-styled preacher reportedly issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Earlier this month, Singh tied the knot with a UK-based NRI, Kirandeep Kaur, in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village.

When asked whether he will stay in Amritsar with his NRI wife — as he has been asking youths not to go abroad — Amritpal Singh said his marriage was an example of reverse migration, noting that he and his wife will remain in Punjab.

Waris Punjab De hit the headlines last year when his supporters burnt chairs of the Model Town gurdwara in Jalandhar.

They said they were against keeping chairs and sofas in the gurdwara for devotees as it was against tenets of Sikhism.

Singh’s supporters go on rampage

On Thursday, Singh’s supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of Amritsar city, demanding that Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released.

A few policemen were injured during the clash, according to officials.

A case was registered against Amritpal Singh and his 30 supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

Singh on Thursday had issued an “ultimatum” demanding the release of Lovepreet.

That same day, former chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh had said, “This is not only a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab, it is more serious than that.”

He had said the incident has serious security implications for the state and the country.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had last year written to the Director General of Police expressing grave concern over the rising activities of radical elements like Amritpal Singh in the state.

On Friday, Lovepreet walked out of a jail hours after a court in Ajnala ordered his release based on an application by the police.

Tight security was in place at the police station and in Ajnala town on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Amritsar Rural’s Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh told reporters that they (Amritpal side) had given evidence, according to which Lovepreet was not present at the spot, referring to the alleged kidnapping incident.

“They gave the evidence on Thursday. On the basis of that he is being discharged through the court,” said the SSP.

As of now, the situation is peaceful, he said.

Singh on Friday called the release of his aide as a “victory of the Panth”.

“He was put in jail in a false case,” he claimed.

Singh also alleged that police had used force against some of his supporters on Thursday without any provocation.

With inputs from agencies

