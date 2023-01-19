What is the ‘Bajwa tax leaks’ case in which a Pakistani journalist got bail?

A Pakistani journalist arrested for his alleged involvement in leaking the tax information of former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family has received bail.

Journalist Shahid Aslam, who was arrested last week, was granted bail a day after the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) demanded his immediate and unconditional release and that the media be allowed to freely and independently report on military officials.

Let’s take a closer look at what we know about the case:

According to Dawn, the news website FactFocus in November, quoting from tax records and wealth statements, claimed Bajwa and his family had accumulated assets worth Rs 12.7 billion in the last six years.

FactFocus calls itself a “Pakistan-based digital media news organisation working on data-based investigative news stories”, as per the newspaper.

The website in its report claimed that Bajwa’s wife did not even file taxes when Bajwa became a lieutenant-general, while his closest friend in Lahore Sabir “Mithu” Hameed was merely a good businessman.

Then, everything changed.

“Within six years, both families become billionaires, started an international business, purchased multiple foreign properties, started transferring capital abroad, become owners of commercial plazas, commercial plots, huge farmhouses in Islamabad and Karachi, an immense real estate portfolio in Lahore, and so on,” the report states.

In August 2016, Bajwa’s wife Ayesha registered as a tax filer – months before her husband began being considered for the post of army chief.

Ayesha then submitted her 2016 return and wealth statement in October that year, just weeks before Bajwa landed the job.

In 2016, Ayesha declared eight “any other assets” without providing a description.

However, she revised her wealth statement in 2018 when Bajwa was the army chief.

She also declared the net value of her assets in the year 2015 as nil.

“From zero in 2016 to Rs 2.2 billion (declared and known) in simply six years – not including residential plots, commercial plots, and houses given by the army to her husband,” the report stated.

Ayesha became a multi-billionaire with large farmhouses in Gulberg Greens Islamabad and Karachi, multiple residential plots in Lahore, and commercial plots and plazas in DHA schemes, the report claimed.

Dawn quoted finance minister Ishaq Dar as saying the leak was “clearly violative of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides”.

What about Aslam?

FactFocus posted tax records and wealth statements to back up its claims.

Aslam, a special correspondent for the private broadcaster BOL News, was arrested on 13 January by Federal Investigation Agency officers for his alleged involvement in the story, according to ANI.

Aslam has denied any involvement in the matter, as per Al Jazeera.

His claim has been backed up by the CPJ, which said FactFocus editor Ahmad Noorani told them via a messaging app that Aslam had no involvement in that article.

According to the website, Aslam was shifted to Islamabad after being arrested in Lahore last week.

On Monday, an Islamabad court had ordered Aslam to be transferred to jail while he awaits trial, according to Pakistani journalist Umar Cheema, who is familiar with the case and spoke with CPJ via messaging app.

As per Dawn, Aslam was sent to judicial remand for five days after which he was produced before Special Judge Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday.

Aslam’s lawyer asked the court to grant bail, while FIA counsel Zulfiqar Naqvi told the court Aslam refused to cooperate.

ANI, citing news reports and the statement of the Pakistan Press Foundation, said Aslam refused to disclose his laptop password to FIA officers during his detention.

“We have sent the electronic devices for forensics,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Naqvi told the judge Aslam was arrested for violating Section 216 [harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered] of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The judge, after both sides made their arguments, granted Aslam’s plea and allowed bail against a surety of Rs 50,000.

Rights groups slam arrest

“The arrest of reporter Shahid Aslam underscores the dangerous environment for journalists in Pakistan,” said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator.

The country’s Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021, includes provisions safeguarding journalists’ right to privacy and the confidentiality of their sources.

The CPJ claimed it had emailed the Federal Investigation Agency for a comment, but did not receive any response.

The media watchdog said it was unable to immediately find contact information for Bajwa, adding that it has repeatedly documented attacks on Pakistani journalists who have been critical of the country’s military

Al Jazeera quoted the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan as saying “such tactics set the dangerous precedent of obstructing the work of investigative journalists”.

Pakistan dropped 12 spots to 157 out of 180 countries in terms of protection of journalists, according to Reporters Without Border (RSF) 2022 World Press Freedom Index.

In 2021, Pakistan was ranked 145 on the list of the Paris-based media watchdog.