What is Microsoft’s ‘unlimited time off’ policy? Who can avail of it?

Ever wished your boss would give you an infinite vacation? Software firm Microsoft is making it happen. However, only for its staff in the United States.

Sharing a mail with its employees, the company’s Chief People Officer of Microsoft, Kathleen Hogan has announced that the tech giant was updating its vacation policy.

According to The Verge, a memo sent out to Microsoft employees said that the company has decided to modernise its vacation policy and make it “more flexible.”

In an internal memo seen by the news website, Hogan wrote, “How, when, and where we do our jobs has dramatically changed. And as we’ve transformed, modernising our vacation policy to a more flexible model was a natural next step.”

What is Microsoft’s unlimited vacation policy?

Microsoft will provide all salaried US employees with an unlimited amount of vacation time, known as discretionary time off. The revised policy will come into effect on Monday, 16 January. This means employees don’t need to wait to accrue leaves.

The memo suggests that in addition to this new unlimited time off policy, Microsoft employees will also have 10 corporate holidays, leave of absence, sick and mental health time off, and time away for jury service or mourning.

Employees with unused vacation balances will receive a one-time payout in April.

Who can avail of the new leaves?

According to a company spokesperson, the new policy would only apply to full-time workers living in the US.

As per Bloomberg, neither employees outside of the US nor hourly workers at the firm will be given unlimited vacation time.

According to the company, it is challenging to provide hourly employees with unlimited vacation time due to federal and state wage and hour requirements. However, those employed outside of the US will continue to get their current vacation benefits because of diverse legal frameworks abroad.

What are the benefits of this policy?

Bloomberg cited a Glassdoor study published in July that employee ratings citing limitless policies were up 75 per cent from pre-pandemic levels. The reviews were also overwhelmingly positive.

Additionally, taking adequate time off to rest is essential to employees’ health and long-term productivity, according to experts.

The policy can show employees that their employer trusts them and values them, which can boost morale and engagement.

Why unlimited vacation policy could be problematic?

While there are people who are celebrating the news, many have also expressed concern at its reverse effects.

According to The Economic Times, some critics are concerned that this policy may push employees to take fewer vacation days than they otherwise might. It is also believed that if managers set expectations that favour little to no time off, taking benefit of this opportunity can prove challenging.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Bloomberg that the business has thought about the system’s potential flaws but still hopes to guarantee that workers receive enough vacation time.

The Seattle-based corporation had made a permanent work-from-home policy announcement for the staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, it had promised a $1,500 bonus for both domestic and international employees.

Which other companies have adopted an unlimited time off policy?

Businesses with a similar approach include Netflix, Salesforce, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn (which it bought for $26.6 billion in 2016), Oracle, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. However, in the investment banking multinational only senior bankers can avail of this benefit.

Time-off policies are becoming popular. Some companies are increasing vacation days, while others are giving employees time off to care for children.

According to Moneycontrol, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer last week announced 12-week paternity leaves for its staff in India.

“We believe the future of a progressive workspace will be defined by practices that harness a people-first approach. The 12-week paternity leave policy will most certainly enable our male colleagues and their partners to cherish the experience and joyful moments of parenthood,” the company said.

