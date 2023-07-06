What is G21? Why has PM Modi been pushing for it?

Everyone knows about the G20 or Group of 20 which comprises the world’s major developed and developing economies.

The grouping currently consists of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

It represents around 85 per cent of global GDP, over 75 per cent of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for the G20 to become the G21.

What happened?

Modi has asked that the African Union – a continental body comprising 55 member states – be allowed to join the G20 alongside 19 countries and the European Union.

Modi in June wrote to the leaders of the G20 nations proposing the African Union be given full, permanent membership of the diplomatic group at the 18th Leaders Summit of the G20 slated to be held in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September.

The African Union is currently considered the top-most grouping that represents the voice of the several countries that are part of it.

It has been working towards ensuring the progress and economic growth of the African nations.

It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

Sources told Indian Express the origins of the idea came from the ‘Voice of the Global South’ summit held in January in which most of the 54 countries on the African continent participated.

Discussions were then held at Addis Ababa in Ethiopia – where the African Union’s headquarters is located.

Such a move would require the assent of all G20 leader, sources further added.

Why is Modi pushing for this?

Modi has been particularly focusing on incorporating priorities of the African countries in the G20 agenda as part of India’s G20 presidency.

Sources told Hindustan Times Modi penned the letter after a request from the African Union and that it is meant to increase Africa’s voice “on the international stage and in shaping the future of our shared world”.

A piece in ABP News argued that the mineral resource-rich continent needs help to revive its economy.

“The G20 can play a stellar role in strengthening the structure of world economy and governance so as to empower its citizens to not get trapped by exploitative lending policies of powerful authoritarian regimes, in the name of promoting infrastructure growth,” the piece argued.

“If the developed countries are interested in enhancing the economic stability and strength of Africa, most of which remained colonised in the better part of the 19th and 20th centuries, the region must have to become a lucrative market for the powerful economies of the world to invest. Africa can become an attractive market for the developed world only when their purchasing power can vastly improve. It would thus be in the interest of developed economies for Africa to emerge economically stronger.”

A source told Reuters Modi’s proposal to grant the African Union full membership in the G20 demonstrates India’s commitment to strengthening Africa’s representation and partnership in shaping global affairs.

The G20 this year also invited nine non-member “guest” countries, including Bangladesh, Singapore, Spain and Nigeria, besides international organisations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, the World Bank and the IMF.

“This will be a right step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance,” the source said of the African Union proposal.

“(The) prime minister is a strong believer in having a greater Voice of the Global South countries on international platforms, particularly of African countries.”

The Wire quoted AU chief and Senegal president Macky Sall as writing that the African Union’s absence could harm the G20.

“The most pressing issues — climate change, pandemics, security, and debt — are ones that both affect Africa and on which Africa is in a position to contribute to solutions. Such a gap in African representation can weaken the G-20’s credibility, traction, and representativeness,” he wrote.

According to The Wire, other nations have also come out in favour of the AU joining the G20.

Indonesia previously called for the AU to have representation, while France’s Emmanuel Macron was quoted as saying that his nation “supports the full and complete integration of the African Union into the G20”.

South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa also pushed the matter during the Bali summit’s working session, while China has repeatedly spelled out its support for the move.

In December 2022, US president Joe Biden also made a similar call.

“And today I’m also calling for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member of the G20….it’s been a long time in coming, but it’s going to come,” Biden said,

That same month, Japan also advocated the idea after its Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Senegal’s president.

With inputs from agencies

