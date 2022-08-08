What is Florida's Python challenge? Why is it important?

Florida is desperate to remove Burmese pythons which are preying on deer, raccoons, possums and fox. Experts warn the pythons, if not eliminated, could wipe out entire populations of native species

Florida’s famed Python challenge, which will witness more than 800 competitors combing the everglades in search of Burmese pythons to win thousands of dollar in prize money kicked off on Friday.

The python hunt officially began Friday morning and runs through 5 pm on 15 August according to officials who gathered in Miami to kick off the annual event.

Cash prizes of up to $2,500 are available in both the professional and novice categories for those who remove the most pythons, officials said.

There are additional prizes for the longest python in each category. Each python must be dead, with hunters facing disqualification if they kill them inhumanely or kill a native snake.

But why is this happening? Let’s take a closer look:

Because Florida is desperate to remove Burmese pythons which are preying on mammals.

As per CNN, deer, raccoons, possums and fox once flocked the area of the Everglades National Park in south Florida. However, experts say these days a visitor is lucky if he spots one mammal in the area.

The pythons, which are not native to Florida, prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female python can lay as many as 100 eggs a year.

The pythons are even eating Florida alligators, as per NBC.

“The pythons are generalists,” said McKayla Spencer, Florida’s Interagency python management coordinator. “They’ll eat anything.”

As per NBC, while no humans have been killed by pythons, wildlife officials are concerned that entire population of native species will be wiped out if pythons remain.

“The proliferation of pythons is an emergency situation for our native wildlife in South Florida,” said Michael Kirkland, senior invasive animal biologist for the South Florida Water Management District and the manager of Florida’s Python Elimination Program. “Human detection right now is the most effective tool in our toolbox.”

“The Burmese python is one of the largest snakes in the world, capable of reaching 20 feet long, and because of our climate the pythons are able to thrive in Florida by preying on our wildlife,” Kirkland added.

“In some regions of Florida, up to 95 per cent of fur-bearing animal populations have disappeared.”

“This is significant because every python removed is one less invasive species preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles," explained Florida first lady Casey DeSantis.

Since 2000, more than 17,000 pythons have been removed from the Everglades ecosystem, according to a news release.

So far, the registered hunters represent 32 states and Canada. Registrations are being accepted throughout the competition. It costs $25 to register and participants must also complete an online training course.

With inputs from agencies

