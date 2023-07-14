What is a thirst trap? How not to fall prey to it

You have a weekly day off. You come across a picture of a friend, coworker, or even someone you hardly know enjoying a vacation and posing boldly in a monokini at some exotic beach while you are relaxing at home and going through your social media.

There is now a hint of jealousy or insecurity in place of that feeling of tranquilly.

No, don’t be alarmed. Your feelings are not unique to you.

A recent survey by PlanetWare found that more than 55 per cent of people are sick of seeing these vacation photos, often known as “thirst traps.”

But what exactly is a thirst trap? Is it OK to feel jealous? Why do you even feel this emotion?

Let’s take a closer look.

What is a thirst trap?

Photos of people flaunting their bodies in captivating, desirable poses and/or settings that could elicit the emojis, (and real-world responses) of hot, beautiful and more, are known as thirst traps.

Yes, social media is a useful tool for staying in touch with friends. Nevertheless, it’s upsetting when such social media posts — like thirst traps — make us feel inferior or less than.

Is it OK to feel jealous?

according to a PlanetWare survey that looked at input from 1,000 Americans, this is perfectly fine. However, the issue arises when jealousy leads to depressive or useless sentiments, which need professional intervention.

Additionally, it should be mentioned that social media isn’t always an accurate representation of reality.

According to Dr Gauri Khurana, clinical instructor at the Yale University School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry, social media is “carefully curated and those pictures don’t reflect the range of emotions that most people feel in a day about their lives and bodies.”

“The photos may be reflecting their best self, or more likely, they are carefully editing the photos to project a certain image.”

To avoid falling victim to thirst traps, the first step is to identify your particular feelings.

“Jealousy is another emotion and all emotions are valid and allowed,” says Cecile Tucker, registered clinical counsellor.

Why do you feel jealous?

The next stage is to maintain the context of the images.

Sabrina Romanoff, clinical psychologist told USA Today, “Consider what you are imagining about their vacation through the photo and consider how your fantasy about their vacation is more a reflection of your perceived shortcomings in your relationships, financial situation or current life circumstances.”

Scott M. Granet, licensed clinical social worker at The OCD-BDD Clinic of Northern California wonders, too, “How many times did somebody take a picture to get the right picture? To get the lighting just right? To get themselves looking in a way that they know is going to create that thirst trap experience for somebody?”

Of course, not everyone views thirst traps in this manner. Some people could be motivated to take better care of themselves after viewing a picture of a buddy who looks fantastic.

Who benefits from this?

Frequent vacation images also suggest income and privilege, in addition to body image. However, becoming enraged at someone for their riches will not make you or anyone else instantly affluent.

Additionally, not everyone has as much money as they appear to; they can be using all of their available credit or blowing through a sizable windfall all at once.

“In a world of comparisons, there is always someone worse and better, so who actually wins? And what do they win?” Khurana says, according to USA Today.

Remember that there are many ways to travel on a budget, capture fantastic images, and do both at the same time. “You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on plane tickets and an expensive resort to receive the benefits of a vacation,” Romanoff continues.

How to not fall prey to thirst?

Though difficult, it is possible.

Disconnect from social media or unfollow upsetting users (or follow body-positive accounts to change your attitude).

Consult your pals. You can always vent your little annoyances to a reliable friend.

Speak with a therapist for expert assistance. It’s not a good sign to be doom-scrolling so much that you’re losing out on life.

In addition, “if it does cross over into feeling depressed, then important to reach out to a licenced professional and worst case scenario, if it contributes to somebody feeling suicidal, then to reach out to a suicide hotline,” Granet added.

Don’t expect anyone else to cater to your needs. People will post whatever they want. Consider this mantra: “It’s my responsibility to figure out what’s coming up with me, and how I need to work through that,” Tucker said.

