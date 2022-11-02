What are Tokyo’s same-sex partnership certificates? How will they benefit couples?

Japan’s capital Tokyo has begun rolling out partnership certificates to same-sex couples.

Many hope that this is a big step forward in embracing LGBTQ rights for a country that still doesn’t recognise same-sex marriages.

However, recent polling suggests that most citizens in the country have started to support gay marriage. According to a survey conducted by Japan’s public broadcaster NHK in 2021, as many as 57 per cent of people were in favour and only 37 per cent were against it.

#Tokyo has begun rolling out a partnership certificate scheme to same-sex couples – allowing them to be treated as married couples for certain public services for the first time, but falling short of marriage equality. pic.twitter.com/vzplIwuGYU — Pride in Law (@prideinlaw) November 1, 2022

Regardless of the widespread support from the population, a district court in Osaka upheld the existing ban on same-sex marriage earlier this year. Furthermore, in October, Noburu Watanabe – a local representative from the Liberal Democratic Party – said that same-sex marriages are “disgusting”, according to a report by BBC.

Partnership certificates have already been introduced in other eight prefectures across Japan.

Let’s take a closer look.

How will the certificate benefit same-sex couples?

The partnership certificates are applied under the so-called Tokyo Partnership Oath System. The application process is conducted online and as of Friday last week, 137 couples had applied for a certificate, informed Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike.

According to Kyodo News, the application process requires at least one partner who must be a sexual minority residing, working or attending school in Tokyo. The couple should be of legal age. As long as these requirements are met, the process doesn’t regard the nationality of a couple.

Apart from this, applicants who have children have the option of including their child’s name on the certificate.

Once registered under the system, couples are issued something called a “certificate of acceptance”. This can be used as proof of their partnership to access public and private services.

With the partnership certificate, same-sex couples will be treated as married couples when it comes to housing, medicine and welfare. However, they will not help them with things like adoption, inheritance and spousal visas.

How have people reacted?

While most people are happy, some say this is just the beginning and that Japan still has a long way to go.

According to a report by Time, Soyoka Yamamato, the woman who petitioned Tokyo’s government to introduce the new system, was elated when she received her partnership certificate via email that recognised her relationship with her partner. She said, “This is the first time the public to recognize us officially as a couple. It feels weird right now, but I feel safe.”

The president of Pride House Tokyo, Gon Matsunaka told the news outlet, “It’s a big step for future action. It’s a good step for everyone’s life.”

Before the introduction of partnership certificates, Miki and Katie used to tuck a note in their wallets that had each other’s contact information. Miki told AFP, “But these were insubstantial, and we felt official documents certified by the local government would be more effective.”

They felt more secure after receiving their certificates. “The more people make use of these partnership systems, the more our community will feel encouraged to tell family and friends about their relationships, without hiding their true selves,” said Miki.

Fumino Sugiyama, a transgender activist told Japan Times, “As a 41-year-old sexual minority and Tokyo resident, it’s a joy to have my presence finally acknowledged practically for the first time.”

Many people gathered in front of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building, which was lit up in rainbow colours, to celebrate the recent move.

Although, many LGBTQ activists have also stressed that this is not the finish line. Setsuko Yuragi said, “Same-sex marriages are something completely different. That should still be legalised.”

Which was the first Tokyo ward to roll out the scheme?

In 2015, the Shibuya ward in Tokyo pioneered the system of issuing certificates of recognition to same-sex couples.

Shibuya became the first municipality in Japan to recognise same-sex partnerships.

According to a report by The Guardian, the vote by Shibuya ward to issue partnership certificates that can be treated as “equivalent to marriage” was greeted by people in huge numbers.

At the same time, the move also drew cautious responses from conservative politicians.

Like the most recently issued certificates, Shibuya’s partnership certificates also allow same-sex couples to rent apartments together as well as grant them hospital visitation rights as family members.

Apart from this, in case hospitals, real estate firms and other businesses are found breaching the ordinance, they would risk their names being removed from the ward’s website.

What is the status of LGBTQ rights in Japan?

Although not perfect, Japan is seeing progress in improving the status of LGBTQ rights.

It is the only country in the G7 group of nations to not have recognised gay marriages. For a country that is currently being ruled by the Liberal Democratic Party that has strong views against gay rights, the latest move is seen as a significant step.

However, according to Time, any advances made for LGBTQ rights in recent times have only sparked backlash and invited discriminatory comments from LDP lawmakers.

On the other hand, more and more people in Japan have started supporting the cause for LGBTQ rights. According to a 2021 report by Pew Research, more than 92 per cent of Japanese aged between 18 to 29 say that homosexuality should be accepted by society.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.