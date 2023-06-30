Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code draft ready: What are its provisions?

Uttarakhand on Friday announced that its Uniform Civil Code draft is ready and would be implemented soon.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a committee of experts set up by the state government had prepared the draft.

Dhami tweeted, “As per the promise made to the people of the state, today on June 30, the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has completed its work.”

“Soon #UniformCivilCode will be implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand,” Dhami added.

This came after Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, who heads the panel, said the draft would be submitted to the state government imminently.

But what is in the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code?

Let’s take a closer look:

The Uttarakhand government had constituted a committee of experts under retired Supreme Court judge Desai in May last year, to examine the various existing laws regulating personal civil matters of the residents of Uttarakhand and to prepare draft law or laws or suggest changes in existing laws on such subjects as marriage, divorce, property rights, succession, inheritance, adoption, maintenance, custody, and guardianship.

A notification in this regard was issued on 27 May, 2022, and the terms of reference were notified on 10 June last year.

According to The Times of India, the committee formulated the draft after meetings, consultations, field visits and interactions with experts and members of the public.

The process took over 13 months.

Desai said the committee had held its first meeting on 4 July last year in Delhi and has since met on 63 occasions.

The newspaper reported that critical aspects of the draft were deliberated on and finalised on Wednesday in a meet that lasted over 10 hours.

It quoted former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh as saying, “The draft is almost final and we expect to submit it to the government in a week or two.”

Sources told News18 that the marriageable age for women will be increased to 21 years, and that marriage registrations would be made mandatory.

Individuals who do not register their marriage would be unable to apply for government benefits

Live-in couples would need to inform their parents about their decision and the practice of ‘halala’ and ‘iddat’ would be discontinued.

Polygamy – the practice of taking more than one wife – would also be outlawed.

Husbands and wives would be granted equal power to seek divorce.

The draft has also made a recommendation with regards to population control.

Speaking to News18, Dhami said, “I want to congratulate the committee for the work they have done. They have sought the opinions of over 2 lakh people. The final draft is currently being prepared and was made taking into account the views of every section of society.”

Desai refuses to divulge details

Desai has refused to divulge details of the draft UCC or the committee’s report, saying it has to be first submitted to the state government.

A sub-committee was constituted last year to elicit public opinion through written submissions as well as by public dialogue programmes, she added.

Desai said the sub-committee began its public outreach programme from the border tribal village Mana and visited 40 different places in the Uttrakhand covering all the districts, which culminated in a public discussion in Delhi on June 14 with participation from the residents of Uttarakhand staying in the Delhi and national capital region.

Desai said the committee also interacted with the representatives of political parties, state statutory commissions as well as with leaders of various religious denominations.

“While the sub committee interacted with about 20,000 people during the public consultation exercise, the committee received altogether 2.31 lakh written submissions from people,” she added.

Desai said the Uttarakhand UCC committee also held an interaction with the chairperson of the Law Commission and its members 2 on June in Delhi.

“The chairperson of the Law Commission of India had requested for an interaction with the members of the Expert Committee. This interaction was held on June 2 wherein members as well as chairpersons of both the Law Commission and the Expert Committee were present,” she told reporters.

Desai on Friday said, “Our emphasis is to ensure gender equality, with keeping women, children and disabled persons in focus. We have tried to bring everyone on an equal footing with elimination of arbitrariness and discrimination.”

Desai added that the committee has studied the existing laws in various countries including Muslim countries but refused to share their names.

“We have seen everything, studied personal laws. We have also studied the Law Commission’s report. If you read our draft you will feel that the committee has considered everything,” she said.

The draft, if implemented, “will strengthen the secular fabric of our country,” she stated.

PM makes push for UCC

The Modi-led government at the Centre could introduce a bill on implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the monsoon session of Parliament which is set to begin next month.

A report by India Today quoted sources saying the bill may be sent to parliamentary standing committee which will hear from various stakeholders on the UCC.

The monsoon session is slated to begin in the third week of July.

The report comes just days after Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at an event in Bhopal.

Modi said the Constitution also mentions of having equal rights for all citizens.

Modi added that the BJP has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics and alleged that the Opposition is using the issue of UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

Pasmanda Muslims, who are backward, are not even treated as equal because of the vote bank politics, the prime minister said.

‘Pasmanda’, a term for backward classes among Muslims, often finds a mention in Prime Minister Modi’s speeches, at party forum as well as government events, and how the government has worked for the deprived without any discrimination.

Congress slams PM, BJP hits back

The Congress then attacked Modi – saying he should first talk about poverty, price rise and unemployment in the country. The RJD said the prime minister should not make such issues an instrument of “dog-whistle politics”.

The BJP then slammed the Congress – saying it is there in the Constitution as a directive principle of state policy and there is a Supreme Court “decision” also in this regard.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, “This (UCC) is written in our Constitution. In Article 44 of the Constitution, it has been mentioned as the directive principle of state policy. There is a Supreme Court decision also in this regard.” “There should not be any discrimination. There should not be any discrepancy, Right to Justice should be ensured to everybody, including those who are exploited, deprived and oppressed in society. There should be equality in society,”

On Opposition parties accusing the BJP of trying to create a division among Muslims by wooing the Pasmanda Muslim community, Yadav said they should be “ashamed” of not doing anything for those belonging to the “exploited, deprived and oppressed” sections of society.

There are extremely backward sections among the backward classes, the BJP leader noted and attacking the Opposition parties, said those pursuing vote bank politics in their name, have “never” paid attention to them.

“Why does it trouble the Opposition when the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has been making efforts to change the lives of those exploited, deprived and oppressed?” he asked.

“They (Opposition parties) should rather be ashamed as they never did anything for the OBC (Other Backward Classes). The Pasmanda community also comes under OBC. For a long time, the Pasmanda community has been ignored,” Yadav said.

