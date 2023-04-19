US teen dies after trying the ‘Benadryl Challenge’: What is this dangerous TikTok trend?

A viral TikTok challenge has claimed the life of a teenager in the United States. A 13-year-old boy named Jacob Stevens from Ohio reportedly died after attempting the viral Benadryl challenge. His family told ABC6 that Jacob was hospitalised after consuming 12-14 pills of the over-the-counter (OTC) antihistamine – Benadryl – in order to induce hallucinations.

After spending nearly a week on a ventilator, Jacob passed away, which his father described as “the worst day of his life.”

What is this “Benadryl Challenge”? How did it affect Jacob Stevens and just how dangerous is this viral stunt? Let’s understand.

The Benadryl Challenge

Reports of the Benadryl Challenge started doing rounds in 2020, with several teens uploading their videos trying it on the short video platform.

The stunt includes people taking a large amount of Benadryl to experience a high that causes hallucinations, according to a Health report.

In this, participants share videos on TikTok narrating their hallucinating experience.

US teen dies from Benadryl Challenge

Jacob’s father, Justin, told ABC6 that his son’s friends were filming him last weekend as he attempted the social media challenge, after which his body began seizing.

“It was too much for his body,” the grieving father added.

The tragedy has inspired the teen’s family to spread awareness about the dangerous challenge.

As per New York Post, the boy’s grandmother, Dianna Stevens, told their local TV news outlet: “I’m going to do anything I can to make sure another child doesn’t go through it.”

Jacob’s father also warned other parents against letting teens use social media unsupervised.

“Keep an eye at what they’re doing on that phone,” he was quoted as saying by New York Post. “Talk to them about the situation. I want everyone to know about my son.”

Moreover, Justin has also urged lawmakers to put age restrictions on over-the-counter medications like Benadryl.

How dangerous is Benadryl?

Benadryl is the OTC version of the generic drug diphenhydramine, which is a sedating antihistamine, says Health.

It is used to treat symptoms including a runny nose, sneezing, upper respiratory allergies, hay fever or the common cold, noted CNN.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), diphenhydramine is safe and effective when used as recommended.

The dosage varies for adults and children.

Gina Posner, MD, a board-certified pediatrician at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, told Health that taking large doses of the medication is a “bad idea”.

Health also reported that combining antihistamines with pain medications and decongestants can have adverse effects as these drugs increase the effects of Benadryl, leading to dangerous side effects.

Consuming the drug in higher doses can result in various problems, even leading to death.

Dr Pankaj Verma, Senior Consultant at Gurugram’s Narayana Hospital, told Indian Express that taking large amounts of Benadryl can have severe effects.

“Taking too much Benadryl can lead to an overdose, which can cause seizures, coma, and even death. The drug can also have other side effects such as dizziness, confusion, blurred vision, and difficulty breathing. It is important to note that diphenhydramine is not intended to be used for recreational purposes and should only be taken as directed by a doctor,” Dr Verma explained.

FDA’s warning

Jacob’s is not the first case of the Benadryl Challenge leading to a person’s death.

In August 2020, a 15-year-old girl in US’ Oklahoma also died after overdosing on the drug while trying the dangerous social media challenge.

As per New York Post, her aunt had shared a social media post at the time and said, ”This needs to stop taking our kids or putting them in the hospital.”

Following the incident, the FDA also issued a warning about the dangers of the Benadryl Challenge.

“Taking higher than recommended doses of the common over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medicine diphenhydramine (Benadryl) can lead to serious heart problems, seizures, coma or even death,” the agency said then.

“We are aware of news reports of teenagers ending up in emergency rooms or dying after participating in the ‘Benadryl Challenge’ encouraged in videos posted on the social media application TikTok.”

“Healthcare professionals should be aware that the ‘Benadryl Challenge’ is occurring among teens and alert their caregivers about it”, the agency said then.

The FDA also cautioned consumers to “store Benadryl and other over-the-counter medications and prescription medicines out of the reach of children”.

Johnson & Johnson which produces Benadryl called the Tiktok challenge “a dangerous trend and should be stopped immediately.”

“Benadryl products and other diphenhydramine products should only be used as directed by the label,” the manufacturer said on its website.

