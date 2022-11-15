US midterm elections: Know the difference between a governor, senator and House member and what they actually do

Most votes have been counted in the US midterms.

While many pundits predicted that the GOP would sweep the Democrats out of power through a red wave or even a red tsunami, that hasn’t happened.

In the Senate, the Democrats defied history to retain control of the chamber, while in the House both parties remain shy of the 218 seats needed to wrest control.

When it comes to the governors’ races, the Democrats have flipped Arizona, Maryland and Massachusetts, and the Republicans have taken Nevada. The governorship of Alaska remains up for grabs.

But have you ever wondered what it is that governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives actually do?

Let’s take a closer look:

Governor

In the US, a governor is the head of a state – that is the chief officer of the executive branch.

Much like the US president lives in the White House, a governor lives in the governor’s mansion.

Like the president, all US governors serve four-year terms (barring New Hampshire and Vermont, where the term of office is a mere two years).

Unlike the President of The United States, a governor need not be born in the United States – which is why movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger was able to serve as the high-profile governor of California.

A governor can serve a maximum of two terms, that is eight years, within a 12-year period.

A governor’s rights and responsibilities are spelled out in the constitution of their state.

However, in general a governor has the following powers – signing legislation into law, approving the state budget, commanding state forces, issuing executive orders, delivering a state of the address to the public, calling special sessions of the legislature, making state and judicial appointments and granting reprieves, pardons and commutations.

Perhaps the most important power that a governor has in his or her arsenal is the power of the veto – which can serve as a backstop if the opposing party is in control of the state legislature.

However, it is important to note that an opposing party with a “supermajority” can override the governor’s veto.

The governor also plays the ceremonial role of hosting other heads of state.

He or she can also invite companies from other states and other parts of the world across the world to invest in the state.

Though the three most recent presidents – Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Barack Obama – were not governors, many in politics consider the governorship a launching pad for the ultimate prize of the Oval Office.

In recent history, George W Bush in Texas, Bill Clinton in Arkansas, Ronald Reagan in California, and Jimmy Carter in Georgia all successfully ran for president after serving as governor.

At the moment, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan – both elected by overwhelming majorities in their states – would be considered among the front-runners for 2024 in their respective parties.

Senator

The US Senate has 100 members.

Each state, regardless of its size and population, elects two members to the Upper chamber.

Like the governor, senators are chosen directly by the people.

Senators must be at least 30 years old, citizens for at least nine years, and residents of the state they represent.

While governors serve four-year terms, senators serve six-year terms – meaning that every election cycle sees at least a third of the chamber up for re-election.

Senators, tasked by the people with passing laws and pushing their states’ interest in Congress, are much more high-profile than their counterparts in the House of Representatives.

West Virginia’s Joe Manchin for example, has come under fire from many in his own party for using his political position to push the interests of the coal industry which his state is dependent on – and the interests of his own family, which has earned millions of dollars in the business.

A Senator also has the power to vote on the presidential appointments that require assent – important cabinet positions such as defence secretary or home secretary, and justices of the US Supreme Court.

He or she can also vote to pass or repeal legislation.

While these votes usually break down on highly-partisan party lines, they occasionally surprise – in 2018 then Arizona Senator John McCain gave his famous thumbs-down signal while voting against the repeal of Obamacare.

That vote, which dealt a huge blow to the Republican agenda and the then sitting president Trump, infuriated those within his own party.

Senators also have to vote whether or not to acquit or convict a president in impeachment cases.

House member

The US House, meanwhile, elects 435 members to its 50 states.

Unlike the Senate, the number of members a state elects to the chamber reflects its given population – California, for example, sends far more representatives to the chamber than Alaska.

Unlike Senators, members of the House often struggle to make a name for themselves simply because there are so many of them.

Members of the House also elect the Speaker – who is second in line for the presidency.

Members of the House are chosen every two years. They must be at least 25 years old, a US citizen for at least seven years, and a resident of the state they represent (but not necessarily from the district).

A House member can introduce and pass legislation, vote to repeal it, impeach federal officials including the commander-in-chief, and in case of an Electoral College tie, even elect the president.

Most importantly, members of the House of Representatives are imbued with the power of the purse – the ability to tax and spend public money for the federal government.

Members of the House and Senate also have the authority, as the US Congress, to declare war.

US Congress last formally declared war in 1942 – during World War II.

With inputs from agencies

