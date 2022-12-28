US celebrates Kwanzaa: What this seven-day holiday means for Black Americans

It’s the season of holidays! Amid the Christmas cheer, the US First Family of Joe and Jill Biden also wished a happy Kwanzaa to those celebrating, as the first day of the holiday kicked off on Monday.

“Jill and I wish everyone a happy Kwanzaa,” Biden said in a video with the first lady, adding that they “give thanks to the rich heritage of African Americans, which is deep in the story of our nation.”

We wish all those celebrating a peaceful, joyous Kwanzaa. pic.twitter.com/m1AZvzPcSB — President Biden (@POTUS) December 26, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris also took the opportunity to share her own experience with Kwanzaa as a child.

“Growing up, Kwanzaa was always a special time – we came together with generations of friends and family and neighbors,” Harris said. “There were never enough chairs, so my sister and I and the other children would often sit on the floor, and together we lit the candles of the kinara, and then the elders would talk about how Kwanzaa is a time to celebrate culture, community and family, and they of course taught us about the seven principles.”

But what exactly is this holiday? Who celebrates it and what's the significance of this day? Here's a look at all things Kwanzaa.

What is Kwanzaa?

The name Kwanzaa has been derived from the phrase ‘matunda ya kwanza’ which means first fruits or harvest in Swahili, as per the non-profit international exchange organisation, Interexchange.

This holiday, which has links to harvest festivals in Africa and communities across the world, was started by Dr Maulana Karenga, professor, and chair of the department of African Studies at California State University, Long Beach.

The festival is based on the first fruit celebrations and cultures throughout Africa. It is meant to unite Black Americans in the community.

The report suggests Dr Karenga was inspired by Africa’s harvest culture and combined aspects of various other celebrations such as Ashanti and those of Zulu to create Kwanzaa.

He created the festival in response to the 1965 Watts Riots in Los Angeles, which was in parallel to the Black Freedom Movement in America.

It is secular in nature and does not associate with any religion in particular. It aims at bringing African-Americans together as a community.

Ever since it was created back in 1966, Black families celebrate Kwanzaa every year from 26 December until 1 January.

What are the seven core principles of Kwanzaa?

Each day of the special week represents seven guiding principles, also known as “Nguzo Saba,” created by Dr Karenga.

The principles represent seven values of African culture that “help build and reinforce community among African-Americans.”

The seven core principles of the festival are as follows:

Umoja, which means unity Kujichagulia, which means self-determination Ujima, which means collective work and responsibility Ujamaa, meaning cooperative economics Nia means purpose Kuumba means creativity Imani means faith

How is Kwanzaa celebrated?

For each day of the special week, African-American families come together and light one of the seven candles, each candle representing the principle value that is going to be discussed on a particular day. These seven candles are placed on a Kinara (a candle holder) and there's a specific order in which the candles are lit.

The lighting of the candles begins with the black candle which is placed in the middle of ‘Kinara’ (the candle holder). From left to right, the rest of the candles are lit. The order indicates that people (black candle) come first, then the struggle (red candle), and later comes Hope (geen candle) from that struggle.

According to Interexchange, families enjoy an African feast, also known as karamu, on the final day of Kwanzaa. Celebrators may give gifts, mostly handmade, in order to promote self-determination, purpose, and creativity.

What are Kwanzaa’s seven core symbols?

Dr Karenga also came up with seven core symbols of Kwanzaa, which are as follows:

Mazao (Crops) - It symbolises the fruits of collective planning and work, and the resulting joy, sharing, unity, and thanksgiving of African harvest festivals. Mkeka (Place Mat) - This symbolises the historical and traditional foundation for people to stand on and build their lives. Muhindi (Ear of Corn) - This represents fertility and the idea that through children, the future hopes of the family are brought to life. Mishumaa Saba (The Seven Candles) - Candles have the power to recreate the sun’s power and to provide light. The three different colour candles used during the festival - three red, three green, and one black. Kinara (the Candleholder) - It represents ancestry, and the original stalk from which people come from. Kikombe Cha Umoja (The Unity Cup) - On the sixth day, each family member come together for a drink as a sign of unity and remembrance. Zawadi (Gifts)- On the final day of Kwanzaa, gifts are given to encourage growth, achievement, and success. Additionally, handmade gifts are given to promote self-determination, purpose, and creativity.

