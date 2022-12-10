Uprooted trees, waterlogged roads, cancelled flights: How Cyclone Mandous is wreaking havoc in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall and squally winds as Cyclone Mandous, which emerged from the Bay of Bengal, landed in Mamallapuram, over 30 km away from Chennai on Friday between 10.30 pm and 11.15 pm. The cyclone made landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota around 1.30 am, before weakening into a deep depression.

Cyclone Mandous crossed Tamil Nadu coast near Mahabalipuram and is expected to gradually weaken into Deep depression by today morning and Depression by today Evening while moving along West-North West direction. — Tamilnadu Weather-IMD (@ChennaiRmc) December 9, 2022

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated under the influence of the cyclonic storm, the city witnessed heavy rain with a wind speed of 75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph.

Cyclone Mandous wreaks havoc in Chennai

The cyclonic storm left a trail of destruction in parts of Chennai before weakening into a deep depression. According to The News Minute, two deaths were reported in Kancheepuram and another two people lost their lives in Chennai due to rain-related incidents. The report suggests the deceased from Chennai died on the spot after stepping on a live wire during the landfall.

Due to heavy rains, as many as 400 trees were uprooted in the city. 52 of them have reportedly been removed in cooperation with the municipal police, according to PTI.

#GCC frontline workers are busy clearing the roads to ease the traffic tomorrow.

Fallen tree being cleared for traffic at South Phase Road, Ambattur 👇(1/5)#ChennaiCorporation#MandousCyclone #Mandous pic.twitter.com/3hZ6oHFetB — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) December 9, 2022

#CycloneMandous aftermath | A wall collapsed in T Nagar area of Chennai and caused serious damage to three cars that were parked near it. Nobody was present in the cars at the time of the incident.#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/oxoeAhcHlJ — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Several areas of Chennai have also experienced power outages. Road cleaning and power restoration have been prioritised by Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) relief teams.

In the 24 hours, the city received 115.1 mm of rain, according to the IMD.

Transport services were disrupted with Chennai police suspending vehicular movement along the East Coast Road (ECR) on Friday. Bus services were affected due to water logging.

#WATCH | Roads waterlogged in MMDA Colony of Arumbakkam in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain

#CycloneMandous pic.twitter.com/nW5OuJiFBU — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Earlier, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said bus services in and around Mamallapuram and the East Coast Road would be halted two hours before and after the cyclone makes landfall. While bus services continue to operate in the coastal districts of Chennai, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Villupuram.

At least 15 flights to various domestic and international destinations were cancelled at Chennai airport owing to the adverse weather on Friday.

According to The Indian Express, a newly-built wooden ramp for the differently-abled at Marina beach has been damaged by intense waves under the influence of the cyclonic storm on Friday morning. Notably, the ramp was inaugurated just a week ago by Chepauk MLA and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi.

Due to the anticipated rainfall, a holiday has been declared today for schools and institutions in 15 districts, including Chennai, Vellore, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram.

It should be noted here that in the last 130 years between 1891 to 2021, over 12 cyclones have crossed the shore between Chennai and Puducherry, said head of IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre S Balachandran.

He added, “If this cyclone crosses the coast near Mamallapuram, it will be the 13th cyclone to cross the coast (between Chennai and Puducherry).”

Cyclone Mandous

The IMD informed that a depression has formed in the Bay of Bengal and would intensify into a cyclonic storm, causing unusually heavy rainfall in the country’s southern provinces.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) proposal, which in Arabic translates to "treasure box," inspired the name of the most recent storm.

High speed wind and very rough sea even after #MandousCyclone crossed the coast #Chennai pic.twitter.com/vm5K93IkkZ — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 10, 2022

Precautionary measures by the government

For security, relief, and rescue operations, up to 16,000 police officers and 1,500 home guards have been stationed in the state; a 40-member team of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force as well as 12 District Disaster Response Force teams are also on standby, according to the police.

The NDRF and State Disaster Response Force teams have around 400 personnel stationed in coastal areas, especially close to the Cauvery delta region. To stop drivers from driving too close to potholes and other places where water collects, barricades have been erected throughout the city.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said in view of the cyclonic storm, all the precautionary measures have been taken. Stalin, while addressing the reporters on Friday, said, “The government has taken all precautionary measures and the officers are regularly monitoring the situation.

IAS officers were chosen in each district to monitor relief efforts, according to him after he visited and inspected the state emergency operation centre in Chepauk. CM Stalin further urged the people to cooperate with the government and follow their directives.

The Tamil Nadu government has published a list of helpline numbers in case of emergency: 1913 (Chennai Corporation), 044-25619206/07/08

