Why does Ukraine keep accusing Russia of targeting Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?

Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine has once again triggered a slew of accusations between Kyiv and Moscow. In his nightly video address on 4 July, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Russia has kept “objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units” of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Further, he alleged Russia was attempting to “simulate an attack” on the Zaporizhzhia station – Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant.

In a counterattack, Russia accused Ukraine of plotting an attack on the nuclear plant.

How has Ukraine continued to accuse Russia of planning attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant? What has been Russia’s response? Let’s take a closer look.

Ukraine’s fears over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

On Tuesday (4 July), Zelenskyy said he has informed French president Emmanuel Macron about Russia’s “dangerous provocations” at the nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine, adding that the two had “agreed to keep the situation under maximum control together with the IAEA” or International Atomic Energy Agency, United Nations nuclear watchdog, as per The Guardian.

In his video, the Ukrainian president said the “only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else”.

Citing “operational data”, Ukrainian armed forces said that “explosive devices” were placed on the roof of the nuclear plant’s third and fourth reactors, adding that an attack was possible “in the near future”.

“If detonated, they would not damage the reactors but would create an image of shelling from the Ukrainian side,” the statement posted on Telegram said, reported Reuters. The Ukrainian army stood “ready to act under any circumstances”, it added.

Speaking to Spanish journalists in Kyiv over the weekend, Zelenskyy alleged Russia is planning an explosion at the nuclear site.

“There is a serious threat. Russia is technically ready to provoke a local explosion at the plant, which could lead to the release of dangerous substances into the air,” the Ukrainian leader said, as per Politico.

“We are discussing all this with our partners so that everyone understands why Russia is doing this and put pressure on the Russian Federation politically so that they don’t even think about such a thing,” he added.

Earlier in June, Zelenskyy claimed Russian troops were considering a “terror attack” on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. “Intelligence services have received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — a terrorist act with the release of radiation. They have prepared everything for this,” AFP quoted the Ukrainian leader as saying.

Russia had rejected the assertion, calling it “another lie”.

The Ukrainian leader has previously said that Moscow is holding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant “hostage”, dubbing the presence of Russian troops at the site “radiation blackmail”.

According to Zelenskyy, the safety of the plant cannot be ascertained until the Russian troops are removed from the site.

Last week, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service carried out radioactive safety drills in the Zaporizhzhia region. In a statement released at the time, Ukrainian military intelligence claimed that a Russian military contingent and nuclear power plant workers backed by Moscow are gradually leaving the nuclear plant.

“Among the first to leave the station were three Rosatom (Russia’s state nuclear power company) employees, who managed the actions of the Russians,” the statement read, according to Politico.

“The personnel remaining at the station were instructed to blame Ukraine in case of any emergencies”, it added.

Spoke to some Ukrainian firefighters here. They said since Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam they’ve become more worried it might sabotage the nuclear plant as well.

Ukrainian spy chief Kyrylo Budanov claimed last month that Russia was contemplating targeting the artificial pond required for cooling the power station.

Loss of power supply at the nuclear plant

The Russian troops captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant early in its war with Kyiv that is going on since last February.

In May this year, the nuclear power station lost its external power supply for the seventh time since the invasion, leading the plant to rely on emergency diesel generators.

Expressing concern over the development, Rafael Grossi, the head of the IAEA, said: “The nuclear safety situation at the plant (is) extremely vulnerable”.

In March this year, when Russian strikes hit the nuclear plant resulting in the station going off the grid for the sixth time since the war, Grossi had said, “This is the sixth time — let me say it again sixth time — that ZNPP has lost all off-site power and has had to operate in this emergency mode. Let me remind you — this is the largest nuclear power station in Europe. What are we doing? How can we sit here in this room this morning and allow this to happen? This cannot go on.”

The six nuclear reactors of the plant are protected by a reinforced shelter that can withstand shelling or rocket attacks. However, if the electrical supply is disrupted at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear station, it could disable the cooling systems necessary for the reactors’ safety, according to Associated Press (AP).

When the plant was cut off from Ukraine’s power grid in August 2022 for the first time ever, Zelenskyy had said the world narrowly escaped a radiation disaster.

Russia’s response

It has become common for Russia and Ukraine to accuse each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Moscow has alleged Ukraine’s military is planning an attack on the plant. Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, claimed Kyiv schemed to drop ammunition covered with nuclear waste on the plant.

“Under cover of darkness overnight on 5 July the Ukrainian military will try to attack the Zaporizhzhia station using long-range precision equipment and kamikaze attack drones,” Russian news agencies quoted Karchaa as saying, Reuters reported.

However, both Russia and Ukraine have furnished no evidence for their claims.

Following radioactive safety drills by Ukraine at the end of June, Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement that “Kyiv is preparing a false flag” operation, reported Politico. To support her claim, she also underlined the extra radiation measurement devices set up by Ukraine in many cities.

Last month, IAEA director Grossi said he did not find any explosives at the nuclear plant during an inspection. In a statement on 21 June, the UN nuclear watchdog said there were mines previously placed outside the plant perimeter and at certain places inside, which Russian security personnel on the site said were for defensive purposes, reported Politico.

