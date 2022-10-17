Twitter feud between Kiran Rijiju and J Ramesh: Truth about Nehru-Hari Singh deal
'Historical lie that Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on question of accession of Kashmir with India has gone on for far too long in order to protect the dubious role of J L Nehru' twitted the Union minister in response to the tweet of the Congress leader. Tune in to find the truth behind the claim
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India
How PFI is just the tip of the Islamist problem in India
The Popular Front of India is working towards creating a pan-India Muslim movement against the Modi government. It is also imparting training to young Muslims in armed combat and unarmed combat skills
India
Explained: Why the BJP and Congress are sparring over Jawaharlal Nehru and his role in Kashmir
The BJP has sharpened its attack against Jawaharlal Nehru with Prime Minister Modi blaming the former for the problems in Kashmir. This has led to the two parties arguing over the circumstances leading to the princely state's accession to India. But what exactly happened after 1947?