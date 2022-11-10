Toad-ally crazy: Why are people in the US licking the Sonoran desert toad?

In the fairy tale, The Frog Prince, the princess kisses the frog and it transforms into a handsome prince. But in national parks across America’s Arizona, people are willingly kissing a toad, not for it to transform into their ‘happily ever after’ but to get high!

The strange behaviour came to light after the National Park Service (NPS) posted an unusual message warning visitors not to lick the Sonoran desert toad (Incilius alvarius) — “As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking.”

We take a closer look at the reasons why people, as unbelievable as it may sound, are licking this toad.

All about the toad

Sonoran desert toads, which are also called Colorado River toads, are primarily found in Sonoran Desert of Arizona and Mexico, though their range extends into New Mexico and California.

The Sonoran desert toad is one of the largest toads native to North America, measuring about seven inches long and also have remarkably long lives; their life span could be at least 10 years and possibly as many as 20.

While the animal is listed as “Least Concern” on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List, they are considered threatened in New Mexico because of habitat loss, roadway mortality and overcollection for drug use.

The toad, according to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, remains underground the heat or cold of the day, depending on the seasons. The toad is active from late May to September but principally, they are active during the summer rainy season.

According to experts, a chemical called Bufotenin, a white milky substance also known as ‘5-MeO-DMT’, can be found on the toad’s skin. This chemical is a natural psychedelic, which can be snorted, inhaled or smoked, that can create short but intense psychedelic experiences, with hallucinogenic effects that are significantly strong.

Five-MeO-DMT remains effectively illegal in the United States, where it is classified as a Schedule 1 substance. However, it is legal in Mexico.

It is said that the toad secretes Bufotenin as a defensive measure and it can be deadly to other animals, including dogs. The toxins emitted by one Sonoran desert toad may be enough to kill a fully grown dog, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

Intense highs

5-MeO-DMT, the chemical that the Sonoran desert toad secretes, has long been used by people to induce a psychedelic high by licking the poisonous amphibian’s back.

The narcotic causes a very intense trip, with some describing it as feeling “reborn” or “a total fusion with God”. Users have said they experience bright colours, moving environments, or recursive patterns while consuming the drug.

British scientist James Rucker, a psychiatrist at King’s College London, states that the drug can induce feelings of euphoria and ecstasy. “They can be very positive, beautiful, awe-inspiring experiences,” he told Washington Post, adding, that they can “catalyse a reconnection with the self and others.”

However, he also states that the drug is dangerous. He says the drug can induce panic, paranoia and severe anxiety, as well as bring up buried feelings that can be hard to process and manage without professional support.

Dr Alan K Davis, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at the Psychedelic Research Unit at Johns Hopkins University, echoes similar sentiments: “It’s such an intense experience that, in most cases, doing it at a party isn’t safe. It’s not a recreational drug. If people get dosed too high, they can ‘white out’ and disassociate from their mind and body.”

In some cases, the drug has caused adverse experiences such as extreme nausea and confusion for days. It has left users immobile and unresponsive, and can cause convulsions.

However, that hasn’t stopped American celebrities and known personalities such as Chelsea Handler, Mike Tyson, Hunter Biden and Joe Rogan from ingesting the drug. In fact, Hunter Biden, US President Joe Biden’s son, in his memoir — Beautiful Things — detailed how the use of the drug helped him attain sobriety. “I know it sounds loopy. Yet whatever else it did or didn’t do, the experience unlocked feelings and hurts I’d buried deep for too long. It served as a salve... I stayed sober for a year afterward,” he wrote in his book.

High troubles

Rising interest in the drug has brought dangers to the toad, which is now considered threatened in New Mexico.

As more people are trying the drug, people are now hunting these toads, causing a slip in their numbers.

Moreover, experts state that the process of extraction called ‘milking’ in which a person strokes the amphibian under its chin to initiate the defensive response causes stress to the toads.

Reacting to the NPS’ warning, Rucker told the Washington Post, “I’m sure the toads would appreciate their dignity and autonomy being preserved, too. The toad wants to be left alone. We should respect that.”

With inputs from agencies

