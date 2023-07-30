Are you suffering from time blindness or are you just chronically late for everything?

Are you one of those who struggle to be on time? Do you find it difficult to complete tasks on time? Do you constantly miss deadlines, bill payments, or appointments? Do your friends and loved ones call you Late Lateef or Tardy Tom? If the answers to these questions are yes, then you could be suffering, from what one TikToker described as, time blindness.

The entire issue came to light when a young woman, identified as Sarah Trefren, who goes by the handle Chaotic philosopher on TikTok, claimed she was yelled at for asking a potential employer whether they make “accommodations for people who struggle with time blindness”.

Needless to say, her post – which has now garnered over five million views on TikTok and another 725,000 views on Twitter – has thrown open a discussion on whether ‘time blindness’ is actually a medical condition or is it as some say a ‘new Gen Z trend’.

Out of time?

Recently, Sarah Trefren posted an emotional video of her on TikTok on being yelled at for asking if there were accommodations for her affliction when applying for a position. Sarah, in the video, says that when applying for a trade school, she had asked “if there are accommodations for people who struggle with time blindness and being on time”.

She adds that the person then yelled at her, saying “accommodations for time blindness doesn’t exist and if you struggle with being on time, you’ll never be able to get a job.”

Being late is now a disability called “Time Blindness” 🕰️ I’ve heard it all at this point… pic.twitter.com/66GYRAjia8 — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 18, 2023

The person added: “Your stupid generation wants to destroy the workplace”.

Her video garnered several comments, many scoffing at her and calling her entitled. One user on the rebranded X social media platform wrote, “Being late is now a disability called Time Blindness. I’ve heard it all at this point.” Anther advised her to ‘simply use an alarm’.

And another user added, “I have actual blindness and I am always on time.”

Is it really a disease?

But while many have ridiculed her and called her out for her behaviour, there are some psychologists and other experts acknowledge that time blindness is a real condition and for people who have it, everyday tasks can be an uphill battle.

But before that, here’s the answer to the crucial question – what is time blindness?

Stephanie Sarkis, a psychotherapist specialising in ADHD told USAToday, “Time blindness is a difficulty with a perception of time, how much time is passed, how much time it’s going to take to do something, and it can be quite impairing to people.”

“It is a real thing that’s been researched,” Sarkis added.

In simple words, if you consistently over- or underestimate how much time has passed, seem to run late no matter how hard you try not to, or think you’ved been distracted for a few minutes only to look at a clock and see two hours have gone by, you may be time blind.

Psychologists say most often people with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) will struggle with time blindness too. However, they clarified that people don’t have to have ADHD to struggle with being time blind.

Counselling psychologist Dr Becky Spelman told The Sun that time blindness can sometimes happen when our brains suffer from ‘executive dysfunction’.

Amy Morin, a psychotherapist in Marathon, Florida, and the author of the book, 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do, also agreed that time blindness is a ‘real thing’, telling Fox News: "It’s not just someone being inconsiderate — it’s a real thing.”

And according to some, even childhood trauma could result in time blindness and feelings of dissociation as a child or later in life.

Some specialists even noted that people can also experience temporary bouts of time blindness if they are grieving, drunk, stressed or sleep-deprived.

Robert Common, a psychologist and mental health expert based in Cambodia was quoted as telling the Daily Mail the symptoms could range from a total absorption in an activity, to the polar opposite, of utter distraction, for example starting five jobs at once and becoming overwhelmed with the chaos.

He said: “Employers may believe that you are not invested in the job or not taking it seriously.”

Additionally, relationships might suffer as one would struggle to keep task with the priorities of friends and family because this would be mistaken for being selfish or self-absorbed.

Interestingly, Britain’s National Health Service doesn’t recognise the term itself, but acknowledges that sufferers of ADHD can ‘have problems with organisation and time management’.

So if not being time blind why are people late?

Not everyone who runs late is afflicted by time blindness. And there are numerous reasons why a person could be chronically running late. Experts say that the punctually-challenged often share personality characteristics such as optimism, low levels of self-control, anxiety, or a penchant for thrill-seeking.

Harriet Mellotte, a cognitive behavioural therapist and a clinical psychologist in training in London, told the BBC for some, lateness is a “consequence of deeply distressing common mental health or neurological conditions”.

“People with anxiety diagnoses often avoid certain situations,” said Mellotte. “Individuals with low self-esteem are likely to be critical about their abilities which may cause them to take more time to check their work.” And depression often comes with low energy, making mustering the motivation to get a move on all the harder.

Some others note that being late could also be a cultural thing. For instance, it is become a standing joke that IST (Indian Standard Time) means Indian Stretchable Time.

How to deal with time blindness?

Even though it’s not officially a disease, time blindness can cause problems for people and hence, experts have mapped out some ways to deal with it.

They say that those suffering from the affliction should use as many timers as possible. Also use apps that help schedule and help to prioritise. Take advantage of the technology that is out there.

Ari Tuckman also noted that using an analogue clock can help people with time blindness keep track of how long things take. “It’s much more tangible,” he explains. ‘You see the hand move, and you see how close it is to whatever time point, as opposed to digital clocks that are really just abstract.”

Moreover, sleep deprivation can exacerbate time blindness. “If you’re having a lack of sleep and having a lot of life changes going on, it’s really important to talk to someone about that,” Sarkis said.

Those having time blindness should consider working with a counsellor, life coach or ADHD specialist to explore solutions.

With inputs from agencies