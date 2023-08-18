Edtech company Unacademy is currently facing criticism for letting go of an educator.

The action was taken in response to a viral video in which a professor by the name of Karan Sangwan advised his students to vote for educated candidates in the upcoming elections.

Along with netizens, politicians have also expressed their opinions strongly over the dispute.

Let’s take a closer look at the matter.

Also read: YouTube set to enter the Indian EdTech space with a new service, to take on Byju’s, Unacademy

The controversial video

Sangwan was talking about the most recent criminal law replacement bill that the central government has submitted to the Lok Sabha.

He said that the name change rendered all of his notes on criminal law worthless.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry because I have a lot of notes, bare acts and caseloads that I had prepared. But remember one thing, the next time you vote, choose an educated candidate so that you do not have to suffer all this (ordeal) again in life… Elect someone who is educated and understands things. Don’t elect someone who only knows changing names. Decide properly,” Karan Sangwan, an educator with Unacademy, told his students.

Karan Sangwan from Unacademy urged his students not to vote for an illiterate person next time. Bhakts abused him saying that he is targeting Modi. Reportedly, he has been terminated from Unacademy for sayings what’s right. Shocking if true. pic.twitter.com/XV2j8CekTm — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) August 17, 2023

After a video of these remarks went viral on social media and sparked a debate, the e-learning company fired Sangwan on the grounds of contract breach.

These remarks sparked a heated debate on social media. Although Sangwan did not specifically mention anyone, many believed that the BJP government was his target.

Unacademy was accused by some social media users of promoting an “anti-Modi agenda.” While a number of others responded to those remarks and supported Sangwan.

Thank You @unacademy for terminating Karan Sangwan. he should have focused on putting more effort into the betterment of students instead of ranting. A teacher must remember that his task is to teach and not to preach. Let democracy and the people of India decide their leaders. pic.twitter.com/lb4eLg1wT4 — Sonu Nigam (@SonuNigamSingh) August 17, 2023

Wow! “Unacademy sacks teacher who urged students to vote for educated candidates”!

It should rename itself as “Unlearning Academy”https://t.co/ezfHAX5ifP — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 18, 2023

Also read: A whole new world: How an Indian EdTech platform is betting big on classrooms in the Metaverse

Unacademy sacks Sangwan

The e-learning platform sacked Sangwan after the uproar. According to the online learning platform, his remark was both a “breach of contract” and a “violation of its code of conduct.”

“We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this, we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge,” Co-founder of Unacademy Roman Sainy said on X.

“Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct,” Saini added.

We are an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education. To do this we have in place a strict Code of Conduct for all our educators with the intention of ensuring that our learners have access to unbiased knowledge. Our learners are at the centre of… — Roman Saini (@RomanSaini) August 17, 2023

Tutoring platform criticised

Widespread criticism followed Unacademy’s decision to fire a teacher. Many people, including leaders of the Opposition, criticised the action, calling it “inappropriate,” and said that the platform was stifling free speech.

In response to news of Sangwan’s dismissal, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and the national convenor of the AAP, questioned whether it is unlawful to urge people to support educated candidates.

“Is it a crime to appeal to vote for educated people? If someone is illiterate, personally I respect him. But people’s representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of the 21st century,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

क्या पढ़े लिखे लोगों को वोट देने की अपील करना अपराध है? यदि कोई अनपढ़ है, व्यक्तिगत तौर पर मैं उसका सम्मान करता हूँ। लेकिन जनप्रतिनिधि अनपढ़ नहीं हो सकते। ये साइंस और टेक्नोलॉजी का ज़माना है। 21वीं सदी के आधुनिक भारत का निर्माण अनपढ़ जनप्रतिनिधि कभी नहीं कर सकते। https://t.co/YPX4OCoRoZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2023

Prashant Kanojia, the head of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, said that a teacher had been “punished for speaking the truth.”

“He said don’t vote for the illiterate and the people of BJP have accepted that this is an attack on Modi means BJP people also believe that Modi is illiterate and do nothing except changing his name?” he wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

एक शिक्षक को सच बोलने की सजा मिली। उन्होंने कहा अनपढ़ को वोट मत देना और भाजपा के लोगों ने माना कि ये मोदी पर हमला है यानी भाजपाई भी मानते हैं कि मोदी अनपढ़ हैं और सिर्फ़ नाम बदलने के अलावा कुछ नहीं करते? pic.twitter.com/ClbCQkCh8f — Prashant Kanojia (@KanojiaPJ) August 17, 2023

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticised Unacademy founders and wrote, “Sad to see such spineless and weak people run an education platform. Those who cower under pressure and get bullied can never help nurture citizens who stand up against all odds to take on this world.”

Those who cower under pressure and get bullied can never help nurture citizens who stand up against all odds to take on this world. Sad to see such spineless and weak people run an education platform. Care to explain this though @RomanSaini @gauravmunjal pic.twitter.com/XFUdI5YJ8m — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) August 17, 2023

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda described the incident as “unfortunate,” while Priyanka Chaturvedi, a member of the Shiv Sena (UBT), questioned how expressing a “vote for literate politicians” could be construed as having a biased opinion.

Also read: Explained: How are Bengaluru’s super-rich escaping floods?

Sangwan’s response

Sangwan has now started his own YouTube channel and responded to the controversy saying his students preparing for Judicial Service examinations are facing “a lot of consequences.”

As you all know I have been fired from Unacademy for just doing my job. I didn’t breach any code of conduct as mentioned by Unacademy but still I did pay a price for speaking the truth to power. I will not back down, Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YNOzs2CrwE — Karan Sangwan ❁ (@ZackRhea) August 18, 2023

“For the past few days, a video has been going viral, due to which I am in controversy and because of that controversy, several of my students who are preparing for judicial services examinations are facing a lot of consequences. Along with them, I also face consequences,” Sangwan said.

He added that he would share additional information regarding the controversy on Saturday.

With inputs from agencies