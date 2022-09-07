Explained: How are Bengaluru’s super-rich escaping floods?

The waterlogging of posh properties housing billionaires owning IT and start-up companies in Bengaluru has resulted in the residents being evacuated in boats and tractors. Many have taken refuge in hotels, where room rents have skyrocketed

On boats, tractors and in jeeps — this is how Bengaluru’s elite escaped flooding as the Karnataka capital bore the brunt of the monsoon’s rage.

The heavy showers and faulty drainage systems have prompted flooding in many regions of Bengaluru including the posh properties housing billionaires running IT and start-up companies.

Epsilon and Divyasree 77 degree East, two of Bengaluru’s high-end residential areas, have been among the worst-affected region in south-east Bengaluru.

The flooding in these properties has resulted in the residents abandoning their homes and taking refuge elsewhere, reported Indian Express.

How are Bengaluru’s rich faring amongst its worst floods in years? What is the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction for the city in the coming days?

Let’s find out:

Rescued via boats, tractors

Many videos have emerged in the past few days on social media of people being rescued in boats and jeeps and of swamped cars and other vehicles amidst the Bengaluru flooding.

One such video was shared by Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal on Twitter.

He said his family and pet dog were evacuated on a tractor after his residential society was submerged.

“Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help,” the Unacademy CEO tweeted.

Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help. pic.twitter.com/MYnGgyvfx0 — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) September 6, 2022

Vinod Kaushik, CEO of a construction start-up, also had to leave with his family in a tractor, PTI reported.

Besides tractors and jeeps, boats provided by the fire and rescue services department have now removed all dwellers of the two ritzy residential properties.

Epsilon, the abode of tycoons like Rishad Premji, Byju Raveendran and Varun Berry was flooded following relentless rains on Sunday night.

“The whole of Epsilon has been evacuated. Friends living in Divyasree have also left. All the high-end cars in the two properties have become worthless. The Bellandur Lake overflow has nowhere to go at present so the water is not likely to recede for a while,” Michael PR, a friend of a resident at Epsilon, told Indian Express.

Ishaan Mittal, a managing director at a venture capital fund said that 300 families were evacuated from his society amid the affected power supply, News18 reported.

Most of the luxurious residential properties located on Yemalur-Bellandur Road have been hit due to the swelling of Bellandur and Yemalur lakes in south-east Bengaluru.

Prices skyrocket in hotels

Hotels saw a surge in bookings after billionaires had to leave their extravagant homes.

As per The Times of India (TOI), the rate of hotel rooms priced at Rs 10,000-20,000 a night has increased to around Rs 30,000-40,000 per night.

Confirming the exorbitant prices of hotel rooms, Meena Girisaballa, CEO and founder of PurpleFront Technologies, said that her family had to cough up Rs 42,000 to spend a night at a hotel on Old Airport Road after their high-end gated community in Yemalur was waterlogged.

People were unable to book rooms despite prices skyrocketing, a gated community resident told TOI.

The hospitality sector sources said that rooms are getting pre-booked for 10-15 days as customers expect it will take this amount of time for their deluxe homes to be cleaned and renovated.

Another resident said exhausted power backup forced them to move to hotels after the flooding of the ground level of their home.

Volkswagen offers roadside assistance

Volkswagen Passenger Cars has announced round-the-clock free roadside assistance (RSA) for its customers till 30 September. The special service support will be available at no additional charge, PTI reported.

The affected cars will be shifted to the nearest dealership on priority as part of the automaker’s complimentary roadside assistance.

What next for Bengaluru?

Unfortunately, there seems to be little respite in the offing.

The weather department has said Bengaluru is expected to experience heavy rainfall for the next five days. “We have issued a red alert for the region. Some pockets may get more than 20 mm of rainfall in an hour,” a senior IMD official told Reuters.

On 8 and 9 September, Bengaluru Urban is expected to receive light to moderate rain.

The IMD has warned people to be ready “for the worst” in the coming days, adding that heavy rainfall is “very likely” in the city, as per Times Now.

