The row over conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 10 crore 'donation' for Odisha train tragedy

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned a letter to the Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asking him to accept a donation of Rs 10 crore for the Odisha train tragedy victims.

Chandrashekhar, who allegedly extorted money from politicians, celebrities and businessmen, is currently in Mandoli jail.

Let’s take a look at the controversy surrounding Chandrashekhar and his headline-grabbing statements:

What did Chandrashekhar say?

“The said contribution is from my personal funds which is from my legitimate source of earning, which is, completely taxed, and the documentation along with returns filings shall be furnished along with the said demand draft of Rs 10 crore,” Chandrashekhar wrote in his letter on Friday.

Chandrashekhar added, “As our government is already providing all the needful to the affected, I, as a responsible and good citizen, am contributing this fund of Rs 10 crore to be used specifically for those families/children, our future youth, who have lost their loved one/ breadwinners of their family towards their education expenses.

“The contribution to be specifically used for that every child of the deceased for their education expenses, be it school, high school, college education,” the letter stated.

“As per this very minimum on daily basis my organisation namely Sharadha Foundation, Chandrashekhar Cancer Foundation, LS Education, has been contributing for sections of health care, education and mainly food contribution, for the needy, to make sure no one goes hungry, across five states of Southern India.

“Sir I humbly, as mentioned, request to accept the contribution for the said purpose, specifically and kindly direct us the details of the concerned department. The Demand Draft should be prepared so that the same shall be prepared immediately and submitted by us on priority,” he concluded.

According to India Today, Chandrashekhar in his letter also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It’s a very proud feeling to see our government under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister who personally took control of the situation in no time and stood by every single affected one in the mishap and took strong action against those who were responsible for their negligence,” he wrote.

A similar offer earlier

This isn’t the first time Chandrashekhar has made such a ‘generous’ offer.

The accused conman earlier wrote to the DG prisons with an offer to make a donation of Rs 5 crore on 25 March – his birthday – for the welfare of undertrials.

The Indian Express, quoting from his 22 March letter, stated that he offered to donate Rs 5,11,00,000 towards the welfare of jail inmates who are “not able to pay for their bail bonds, even after securing their bail or inmates who are lodged in jail for many years as undertrials and their families, mainly children, not having means to pay for their education and running of their house as the breadwinner is lodged in jail”.

Vows to contest polls, accuses AAP’s Jain

As per The Print, Chandrashekhar in April said he would ‘contest’ the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sukesh also claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had “some connection with each other over the Delhi liquor excise policy scam”.

Chandrasekhar in April released his alleged WhatsApp chats with several politicians including AAP’s Satyendar Jain.

“This is to bring to everyone’s notice the chats released by my legal team after serving to Investigation Agencies 2 days ago (Wednesday). I have noticed that there were queries and doubts and mainly responses, which I would like to clear and even give my reaction for the response”, he said in the letter, as per The Print.

The Print quoted Chandrashekhar as saying, “…. the truth is, as stated before, as I am contesting Lok Sabha elections next year, I feel, I want to come out clean, remove all these dirty secrets, the burden of these people from my mind, heart.”

“Before I start working for the people, or before I start asking for their mandate by voting for me. So, I am disclosing all these things on my own and not for any undue benefits as anyone thinks, or says, from anyone,” he added.

Mush filled letter to Fernandes

Chandrashekhar in March wrote a letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday and professed his love for her.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is also an accused in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He said that he was missing her on his birthday and referred to her as a “beautiful doll” in Telugu calling her his “Bomma” a couple of times.

“My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don’t need proof and that’s all that matters to me, baby. But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my botta bomma,” he wrote in the letter.

The letter further said, “You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you.”

Letters to Delhi L-G

In January, he wrote to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena about “mental harassment and threats” by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

Chandrashekhar has alleged that the AAP leader was harassing him to withdraw complaints filed against him and others associated with them.

In his letter to the LG, Chandrashekhar alleged said, “I have been severely threatened and harassed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyender Jain, through the Jail Administration and their loyal jail staff. One month back when I was lodged in jail-14, Mandoli, Satyender Jain, deputed his confidant staff such as Rajender, Superintendent and Jay Singh Deputy Superintendent to threaten me and to again start extorting me but I was very firm that I would not succumb to their threats and pressure.”

Chandrashekhar in November in a letter to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor claimed Jain had taken Rs 10 crore from him as protection money. He also accused Director General of Prisons Sandeep Goyal of taking Rs 12.5 crore as a bribe.

Chandrashekhar is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

Chandrashekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband who was in jail in a money laundering case.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.