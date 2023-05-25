The rich history of Tipu Sultan's sword sold for Rs 140 crore

Tipu Sultan’s sword has been sold for Rs 140 crore.

The bedchamber sword of the 18th Century king was sold for a record price for an Indian an Islamic object, according to the auction house Bonhams.

“This spectacular sword is the greatest of all the weapons linked to Tipu Sultan still in private hands,” said Oliver White, Bonhams’ Head of Islamic and Indian Art and auctioneer, in a statement ahead of the sale on Tuesday.

“Its close personal association with the Sultan, its impeccable provenance traceable to the very day it was captured, and the outstanding craftsmanship that went into its manufacture make it unique and highly desirable,” he added.

But what do we know about the sword itself?

Let’s take a closer look:

‘Exceptional quality’

The sword dates to the reign of Tipu – also known as the Tiger of Mysore – between 1782 and 1799.

It is described as a fine gold koftgari hilted steel sword referred to as sukhela – an emblem of authority.

The sword was crafted by Mughal swordsmiths on the model of German blades – which came into India in the 16th Century.

The hilt is inlaid in exquisitely executed gold calligraphy with the qualities of God and invocations calling on God by name.

The weapon itself is of “exceptional” quality, with the blade inscribed “The Sword of the Ruler”.

As per News9live, the spine of the sword it reads “shamshir-e malik, while the hilt reads “Ya allah! ya nasir! ya fattah! ya nasir! ya mu’in! ya zahir!, ‘O Allah!, O the Helper! O the Ever-opener! O the Aider! O The Helper! O The Evident!

On constant alert against attack, Tipu slept in a hammock suspended from the ceiling of his locked and bolted bedchamber with a pair of pistols and this sword by his side.

It was discovered in Tipu’s private apartments after his defeat at the battle of Seringapatam on 4 May, 1799, according to brecorder.com

It was then given to Major General David Baird by the Army of the East India Company as a “token of their high esteem of his courage and conduct in the assault” which resulted in the killing of Tipu.

The sword was loaned to the British Museum London by Major General Augustus WH Meyrick and Nancy Dowager, according to IndulgeExpress.com.

The sword was purchased by Vijay Mallya after Baird’s descendants decided to sell it.

Mallya picked up the artefact a mere Rs 1.5 crore, as per Financial Express.

However, the fugitive liquor baron gave the sword away in 2016 saying his family told him it ‘brought bad luck’.

As per News9live, Mallya’s lawyers in 2018 claimed they had no idea where the sword was

‘Delighted with result’

The sword fetched £14 million after being listed at between £1.5 and 2 million.

Bonhams did not give any information about the person that purchased the sword, as per TheArtNewspaper.

‘We are not authorised to disclose the identity of our sellers and buyers at it is against our privacy policy” Bonhams sale coordinator Enrica Medugno told News9live.

“The sword has an extraordinary history, an astonishing provenance and unrivalled craftsmanship. It was no surprise it was so hotly contested between two phone bidders and a bidder in the room. We are delighted with the result,” said Nima Sagharchi, Group Head of Islamic and Indian Art.

“This is one of the most astonishing objects Bonhams has had the privilege of bringing to auction. It is a stupendous price for a stupendous piece. I am so thrilled for our teams that worked so hard to deliver this result,” said Bruno Vinciguerra, CEO of Bonhams.

Tipu famously pioneered the use of rocket artillery in wars both against neighbouring states and also the East Indian Company, of which he was an implacable opponent until his death.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.