The largest museum in the world will soon open in New Delhi.

During his speech at the opening of the convention centre at Pragati Maidan on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the plan for the museum called “Yuge Yugeen Bharat,” which will capture India’s rich and varied history.

Speaking at the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, the Prime Minister said, “Soon, there will be the world’s biggest museum in the National Capital. Think big, dream big and act big.”

Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum

The Sanskrit name “Yuge Yugeen Bharat” translates to “everlasting India” in English. It captures the eternal character of the country’s history.

The national museum will be built out of the current North Block and South Block structures, according to Times Now. The iconic blocks were constructed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker in the 1930s and have long served as the hub of Indian governance.

The Prime Minister’s Office, the External Affairs Ministry, and the Defence Ministry are located in the South Block, while the Finance Ministry and the Home Ministry are located in the North Block.

The government made plans to turn the North and South Blocks into museums in 2021.

One-stop destination for India’s rich culture & history

The museum would have 950 rooms spread over a basement, ground floor, and two more stories, covering 1.17 lakh square metres of space. The structure will house numerous “khands,” or divisions, that trace the development of 5000+ year of Indian civilisation.

Its design emphasises not just the splendour of the various eras in Indian history but also the vibrant cultures, animals, and flora of the country.

According to Swarajya Magazine, the museum will document the intellectual and artistic accomplishments of prehistoric India, the Indus Valley Civilisation, the Vedic era, and India’s top universities like Takshashila and Nalanda. The Maurya, Gupta, Pandya, Pallav, Chola, Kushans, Kashmir, and Rashtrakut dynasties who maintained trading connections with nations like Rome and Greece, will also be highlighted. Massive empires like the Rashtrakutas, Gurjara-Pratiharas, and Palas will also receive a fair amount of participation in the process of creating a nation. The Rajputs’ bravery, the Mughals’ era, and the Sultanate along with the British Empire and the struggle for independence in India.

The architectural gates will open to display the distinctive metallurgical tradition of the country’s historical people groups, such as the extraction of zinc in Zawar, Rajasthan, the magazine said in a report. An entire floor will be devoted to the ancient Sindhi-Saraswati civilisation, with a concentration on locations like Harappa, Mohenjo-Daro, and Lothal.

A segment will also be dedicated to the varied fauna and plants of the country, which have contributed significantly to forming the culture of the region and are therefore still revered ardently now. In order to preserve the holy heritage, the collectorate will also have the sacred peethas and temples of the nation.

The fifth component of the museum will be dedicated to the battles that the revolutionaries fought to win throughout the century-long British occupation to free their country from foreign oppression. Examples of this include the Sannyasi insurrection in Bengal in 1770, in which Sadhus rebelled against the repressive government, and the Indian Revolt of 1857, in which some Indians sought to completely overthrow the East India Company.

The final section will then emphasise the fight for civil rights, scientific developments, and other significant facts like the idea behind the current Indian constitution. People like CV Raman, HJ Bhabha, and JC Bose will act as role models for our country’s rising talents.

The museum will also highlight India’s contributions to mathematics, science, and technology. Emphasising the contributions of Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr BR Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi, the prime minister said that museums will now for the first time recognise tribal independence fighters.

“The redevelopment of Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Dr BR Ambedkar into a National Memorial at 5, Alipore Road in Delhi (is underway)… along with the development of Panch Teerth related to his life, in Mhow where he was born, in London where he lived, in Nagpur where he took initiation, and the Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai where his Samadhi exists today,” he said, according to Hindustan Times.

The Indian premier continued by saying that the museums will also provide a gourmet experience, documenting decades of Indian history related to Ayurveda and millets, which are currently becoming a global trend. He argued that museums ought to actively contribute to resource preservation for future generations. It is encouraging to see that younger generations are drawn to these museums, which are evolving into destinations as well as potential workplaces.

For anybody curious about the history and culture of the nation, the museum will serve as a one-stop destination.

240 artefacts recovered

While speaking at Pragati Maidan, PM Modi also stressed that a sizable portion of the territory’s inheritance was lost during the hundreds of years of slavery, which included the destruction of libraries and manuscripts. He emphasised that the loss affected not only India but also the global cultural legacy as a whole. He also criticised India’s post-independence government for failing to take the necessary steps to restore and protect the country’s long-forgotten cultural heritage.

“We have to be grounded in the past but work for the future. We have to honour our legacy, as we work to create a better and brighter future,” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction that various nations had started returning pieces of Indian history, which reflected India’s rising international standing. According to him, over 240 old artefacts had been found and returned to India in the last nine years.

He also highlighted a considerable reduction in cultural artefact smuggling from India during this period and urged art enthusiasts and museum professionals worldwide to enhance collaboration in this domain, stressing the importance of ensuring that no artwork obtained unethically finds a place in any museum.

The Prime Minister concluded with a commitment to preserving India’s heritage while forging a new legacy.

World’s current largest museum

With over 73,000 square metres of exhibit area, the Louvre in Paris, France, is currently the largest museum.

It is home to some of the most well-known pieces of art in the entire world, such as the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo.

The museum, which is located in the centre of Paris, is organised into eight divisions, each displaying artwork from a different time period. These departments include Classical Antiquities, Mediaeval and Renaissance Art, Modern and Contemporary Art, Decorative Arts, Prints and Drawings, Islamic Art, and Egyptian Antiquities.

Art lovers from all over the world have travelled to the Louvre for centuries.

