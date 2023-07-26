PM Modi inaugurates the revamped IPTO complex at Delhi's Pragati Maidan: What’s so special about the G20 venue?

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the inaugural hawan at redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex in Delhi, which is all set to host the G20 leaders’ meeting in September.

The inaugural ceremony began at 10 am with hawan pujan, after which the construction workers would be honoured.

According to News18, the Prime Minister will return to ITPO at 6.30 pm for a major inaugural event during which the G20 stamp and coin will also be unveiled.

Let’s take a closer look at the revamped ITPO complex and its features.

Revamped ITPO complex

Pragati Maidan, also known as the ITPO complex, is a well-known exhibition and conference facility located in New Delhi. It has long been regarded as a key venue for large-scale events, trade fairs, conferences, and exhibitions. The complex has been instrumental in encouraging India’s industrial growth, trade, and cultural interchange.

The Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) is a modern structure developed as part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project.

The 123-acre ITPO complex’s IECC was built at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office released on Monday. “The convention centre is developed as the centrepiece of the Pragati Maidan complex. The PMO said it is “designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events.”

According to Indian Express, the work on the redevelopment began in 2017 after several existing exhibition halls, including the Hall of Nations, created by architect Raj Rewal and built to commemorate the country’s 25th anniversary of independence, were demolished.

The PMO statement said, “The architectural design of the convention centre is inspired by Indian traditions and showcases India’s confidence and conviction in its past while also embracing modern facilities and way of life.”

Like the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai, the complex is likewise ranked among the top 10 Exhibition and Convention Complexes in the world, reported News18.

The Commerce Ministry oversees the ITPO as a body.

It’s bigger and better!

The ITPO complex is India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination, with a campus size of about 123 acres.

There is a huge sitting capacity of 7,000 persons on Level Three of the Convention Centre, which is significantly more than the Sydney Opera House’s famed seating capacity of 5,500.

The exhibition halls also feature seven cutting-edge venues for presenting products, ideas, and innovations, giving exhibitors and businesses a chance to interact with their target markets and create networking opportunities. “Further, the IECC complex features seven exhibition halls, each serving as a versatile space for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events. These are designed to accommodate a diverse range of industries and showcase products and services from around the world,” the PMO statement said.

The IECC has a extravagant amphitheatre with 3,000 seats, which serves as the venue for performances, cultural events, and entertainment activities, among other outstanding characteristics.

More than 5,500 parking places for cars are also available. Visitors may easily access the location thanks to the signal-free roads, which make getting there hassle-free.

According to the PMO, the elliptical design of the building was influenced by the shankha, or conch shell, and it has various traditional art features on its walls and facades. The PMO statement listed “surya shakti,” which shows India’s attempts to harness solar energy, “Zero to ISRO,” which promotes space exploration accomplishments, and “Pancha Mahabhuta,” which highlights the five elements of earth, sky, air, fire, and water.

International architectural firm Aedas, who also developed Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands, and Indian architectural firm Arcop, which served as one of the sub-consultants for IGI Airport Terminal 3 created the IECC.

The project was carried out by NBCC (India) Ltd and its subcontractor, Shapoorji Pallonji, on behalf of the India Trade Promotion Organisation.

Indian Express quoted an NBCC official as saying that of the seven new exhibition halls, four have been finished and inaugurated while the other three are ready but have not yet been given the go-ahead.

G20 Summit in Delhi

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled for 9 and 10 September in the National Capital. The 18th Heads of State and Government Summit is the culmination of all G20 meetings held by ministers, senior officials, and civil society during the year.

Since 1 December 2022, India has been in charge of the G20 presidency. For the major event, the national capital is also receiving a facelift.

19 nations (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States) and the European Union make up the Group of Twenty (G20).

Over 75 per cent of global trade, about two-thirds of the world’s population, and about 85 per cent of the world’s GDP are all represented by the members.

At the conclusion of the summit, a G20 Leaders’ Declaration will also be adopted, outlining the commitment of the leaders to the priorities discussed and chosen during the relevant ministerial and working group sessions.

