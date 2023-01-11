'The Kashmir Files', 'RRR' and 'Kantara' make it to Oscars Reminder List: What is it?

It’s a good time for Indian movies. SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR’s Naatu Naatu song won big at the Golden Globes — it bagged the Best Original Song. And the movie along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara have also found themselves on the list of 301 feature films eligible for Oscars.

On 10 January, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences came out with their ‘reminder list’ with the four Indian films making the cut, along with Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show (Last Film Show), India’s official Oscar entry, Marathi titles Me Vasantrao and Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona. Documentaries All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers are also part of the list.

Reacting to the news, Vivek Agnihotri — the man behind The Kashmir Files — tweeted that it was a great year for Indian cinema.

But does this mean that The Kashmir Files or Kantara or RRR has been nominated for the Oscars? What does it mean to feature on the ‘Reminder List? We have the answers for you.

What is the Reminder List?

While being mentioned on the Reminder List is worth applauding, it’s a long way before the movie finds itself nominated. The Reminder List, brought out by the Academy each year before the awards night, is the list of films that have been watched by the Academy members, and can be considered eligible to be qualified for nominations in various categories.

It is from this list that the final nominations emerge.

It is important to note, however, that a movie being listed here doesn’t guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards. For instance, in 2021, Jai Bhim found its way on the Reminder List as did Soorarai Pottru in the previous year. However, both movies didn’t go further in the voting process.

This year’s final nominations will be announced on 24 January for which voting will begin on 12 January.

How does a movie find itself on the Reminder List?

For a movie to be considered, it has to fulfil some requirements. According to the Academy, a movie has to be more than 40 minutes to be considered and also had a theatrical opening in at least one of the six US areas — Los Angeles County; the City of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia.

Additionally, the movie had to have been released between 1 January 2022, and 31 December 2022.

How do movies go from reminder list to being nominated?

The Oscar nomination process is a long, tedious process and in many cases quite complex. It involves more than 8,000 voting members and hundreds of eligible films, actors, actresses, directors, cinematographers, editors, composers, and more.

First off, the Academy collates the Reminder List after producers and distributors submit their Official Screen Credits form. This form lists the production credits for all related Oscar categories.

Once the Reminder List is final, the academy members view the movies and then have to rank them according to preference. The final nominations are based on how many first-preference votes a film receives. If an entry wins 50 per cent of first-preference votes, it earns a nomination. However, this is rare occurrence and hence, second-preference votes are counted, then the third-preference, and so on.

Now, comes the part of PricewaterhouseCoopers that tabulates these votes. After they do the math, the list is made and the nominations are announced.

However, before the final nominations, there is the added step of a shortlist. Being shortlisted means that the entry is one step away from the final nominations and two steps away from the coveted golden statuette.

Have any Indian titles been shortlisted as of now?

Yes! On 21 December 2022, four Indian titles made it to the Academy shortlist — the most ever in the history of the awards.

Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature Film category. Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers is on the Documentary Short Film shortlist.

Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is on the International Feature Film shortlist, and the Naatu Naatu number from RRR is in the Music (Original Song) shortlist.

When are the Oscars?

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, 12 March at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by popular television personality Jimmy Kimmel. This will be his third time fronting the ceremony — which he last did five years ago.

