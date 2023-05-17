The Future is Dry: Why Spain is on the verge of becoming a desert

“Europe’s back garden” Spain is dehydrated. It is running out of water.

In fact, April was the driest month since records began in 1961.

Numerous Spanish cities saw their warmest Aprils ever.

The temperature reached a high of 38.7 degrees Celsius in Cordoba and 37.8 degrees Celsius in the Andalusia province of Seville.

But why is Spain turning into a desert? Let’s take a look.

Long and painful mega droughts

Due to Spain’s recent high temperatures and limited rainfall, droughts have become a regular occurrence.

According to data from the nation’s AEMET weather office, Spain started a long-duration drought at the end of 2022, and the first three months of 2023 don’t indicate any significant improvement.

Spain is geographically prone to drought and high heat, according to AEMET, but climate change is a major issue.

“Spain is a country used to facing periods of drought,” Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said, according to Associated Press. “But as a result of climate change, what we are witnessing is a much higher incidence … for which we must prepare ourselves.”

Currently, 27 per cent of Spanish territory is in a drought “emergency” or “alert.”

Drought conditions have been exacerbated by searing temperatures that are more reminiscent of mid-July than spring.

Rainfall has been low for years

There is a severe water deficit throughout the nation because there has been no rain.

March was the second-driest month this century since the nation only received 36 per cent of the typical monthly rainfall. According to Ricardo Torrijo, a spokesperson for AEMET, the pattern continued throughout April, which may end up being the driest on record.

The Sau Reservoir’s broken, dried ground demonstrates the severe toll the lack of rainfall has had on Catalonia’s water resources. The reservoir, which is about 60 miles north of Barcelona, is a significant supply of drinking water for the area, but as of late April, it was just seven per cent full, according to CNN.

Authorities had to remove native fish from the reservoir to prevent them from suffocating and syphon water out of the reservoir in an effort to safeguard water quality.

Around 25 per cent of Catalonia’s reservoirs are full, which is significantly less than is typical for this time of year, the report says.

For farmers who are fighting for their own existence, the scarcity of water is beginning to feel like an existential crisis.

The catastrophic drought that has devastated this area of northeastern Spain has taken a heavy toll on Caudevilla, who cultivates maize, sorghum, and other crops in Gimenells in Catalonia.

“We are in a desert. This is a desert today,” he told CNN.

“They are typical of Catalonia’s Mediterranean climate,” said Albert Ruhi, a freshwater ecologist at the University of California, Berkeley, who is originally from Catalonia.

Agricultural disaster

Due to dead crops, food is becoming more and more expensive.

According to Marti Costal, head of water at the Young Farmers and Ranchers of Catalonia (JARC), the bulk of the wheat and barley harvests on territory that is rainfed will be lost, while the harvests on land that are irrigated will be reduced by half. It will be a catastrophe if it doesn’t rain in May, he warned.

According to the Coordinator of Farmers’ and Ranchers’ Organisations (COAG), drought has devastated crops on 3.5 million hectares (8.6 million acres) of land in Spain, which accounts for 60 per cent of the country. Greater than the state of Maryland, that region, reported CNN.

Since farmers need pasture to feed their animals, livestock farming is in danger. They are compelled to buy meals without it. According to agro meteorologist Serge Zaka, losses are also anticipated for orchards, vineyards, olive oil production, and vegetable crops. “These agro-climatic conditions are leading to an agricultural disaster,” he told CNN.

Additionally, the absence of flora prevents bees from producing honey. According to COAG, water constraints will prevent beekeepers from harvesting for a third season in a row.

Spain is Europe’s leading producer and exporter of fresh fruit and vegetables.

The country requested emergency funds from the European Union last month given the poor prognosis for this year’s crops, as per AP.

Spain’s drought response measures

The Spanish government announced 2.2 billion euros (~Rs 196.84 crore) worth of drought response measures on Thursday, including funding for urban water reuse and further aid for struggling farmers, as per AP.

Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said 1.4 billion euros (~Rs 125.26 crore) would go toward building the infrastructure to double the use of treated wastewater in urban areas and constructing new desalination plants to increase the national supply of drinking water.

More work is needed to modernize and repair Spain’s water infrastructure, she added. Unattended leaks cost Spaniards 15 per cent of their total water supply.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food promised 636 million euros (~Rs 56.90 crore) of direct aid and help with insurance, loans and tax breaks for farmers, ranchers and beekeepers. Water allowances for irrigation have been cut and vegetation has dried up during the drought.

On Wednesday, the government announced plans to ban outdoor work during periods of extreme heat.

