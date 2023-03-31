Air quality has worsened in Thailand, sending millions to hospitals with respiratory issues this year alone.

Raging forest fires and large-scale farm burning have contributed to air pollution, with the condition particularly bad this year.

Forest fires are an annual problem for Thailand between December to April as it is at this time that farmers burn their fields to clear them for the next crop season, as per The Guardian.

Let’s take a closer look at the issue.

Thailand battles wildfires

A blaze broke out Wednesday (29 March) night engulfing forests on two mountains in Nakhon Nayok province, 114 kilometres northeast of the capital city of Bangkok.

Around 10 firefighting vehicles were deployed to bring the fire under control, while three helicopters were dispatched on Thursday that dumped 150,000 litres of water, according to CNN.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told reporters that the fire erupted on a high part of Khao Chaplu mountain and then spread to the adjoining Khao Laem mountain, reported Associated Press (AP).

By Thursday, the flames spread to the forest park Khao Nang Dam, as per CNN.

The fire ignited easily due to high winds and the growth of bamboo in the region, as per local media.

As per CNN, authorities believe the lightning storm on Tuesday was responsible for the blaze.

Thai prime minister’s office said in a statement late Thursday that the fire has been contained.

“There have been no pockets of fire spotted. The smoke has continued billowing out from two to three spots at Ta Baek Mountain,” the statement said, according to CNN.

However, the government has warned a gale could reignite the blaze.

Meanwhile, separate forest fires have also erupted farther north, including in popular tourist destination Chiang Mai, Anucha said, adding that water was dumped from the air on Wednesday to subside the flames, AP reported.

Bloomberg reported citing a satellite heat map by a Thai space agency that wildfires have also been seen in protected forests in the Southeast Asia country’s north, with many hotspots being located in the borders of neighbouring Myanmar and Laos.

Thailand’s air pollution

Persistent forest fires and agriculture burning have created a thick blanket of smog in northern Thailand.

Pinsak Suraswadi, director-general of the Pollution Control Bureau, told The Bangkok Post newspaper that there is no wind in northern Thailand presently, due to which the haze has continued to linger for days.

As per today’s live ranking by Swiss air quality company IQAir, Chiang Mai is listed second among the worst cities for air pollution.

In early March, authorities in Chiang Mai province had announced they will distribute face masks to the public in view of the rampant pollution. People were also told to use air purifiers or masks, limit outdoor activities and seek medical care if they experience air pollution-related health issues, reported The Guardian.

Air pollution has not even spared Bangkok which has reported dangerous levels of PM2.5 particulate matter in recent days. Late last year, authorities set up a “pollution watch room” to keep track of weather patterns and pollution levels in the capital city.

PM 2.5 particles are fine inhalable particles with a diametre of around 2.5 micrometre or smaller that emanate from fires and emissions from vehicles, power plants, and industrial units.

In the tourist-preferred destination of Chiang Rai, the smog has masked famous mountains as well as the lush, green foliage, as per BBC.

“The Mae Sai township remains shrouded in a haze so thick that buildings can only be seen from a short distance away,” South China Morning Post reported citing Thai PBS World.

On Monday, around 200 people in the Chiang Rai district of Mae Sai held protests outside a local government office, asking them to take action. They also demanded Bangkok talk to Myanmar and other neighbouring nations where agricultural burning has worsened Thailand’s smog, reported BBC.

Health issues

Millions of people in the country have suffered from air pollution-related diseases since January this year.

Thai health authorities said on 10 March that more than 1.3 million people had reported air pollution-related health issues in the first nine weeks of 2023, reported BBC.

About 2,00,000 of these cases were seen in the first week of March when the haze had further deteriorated.

Between 19 and 26 March, more than 3,400 people visited hospitals in Chiang Rai alone complaining of respiratory issues and sore throats, reported Thai PBS World.

Dr Veera Isarathanan of Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan Hospital has expressed concerns about the health of newborns who cannot wear masks. Moreover, despite purifier machines, the air can still be toxic in nurseries, reported BBC.

“[It’s sad] newborn children have to encounter pollution like this. Their lungs are just starting to work,” Dr Isarathanan said.

Dr Nitipatana Chierakul, a specialist in respiratory medicine in Bangkok, told The Guardian that he witnesses similar scenes at this time of the year. While some patients report chest pain or prolonged coughs, most say they have difficulty in breathing.

Authorities have warned that with the forecast of few winds, the situation is expected to remain grim for the coming days.

With inputs from agencies

