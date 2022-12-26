Terror alert at Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel evokes memories of 2008 bombing

“Stay away from Marriott and other hotels in Islamabad”.

On Sunday, the United States and United Kingdom issued this warning to its staff at diplomatic missions, amid warnings of a terror attack.

According to a notice published on the US embassy website, the government said it is “aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays.”

It further added that all of the embassy’s staff is prohibited from visiting the hotel, adding that Islamabad has been placed on “red alert” due to security concerns. It also urged mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in the city throughout the holiday season.

The United Kingdom also issued a similar security alert, prohibiting its High Commission staff from visiting the Marriot hotel in Islamabad. It also issued an additional advisory barring its staff and advising citizens from visiting parts of North Western areas and Balochistan.

The alert evokes sharp memories of the September 2008 blast that had ripped across the famous haunt, which in those days was frequented diplomats and wealthy Pakistanis. Here’s a look back at what had happened on that fateful day of the explosion and its aftermath.

The 2008 bombing

At 7.54 pm on 20 September 2008, a massive explosion took place at the Marriott Hotel in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. The blast occurred when a lorry, which was being checked by security staff and sniffer dogs blew up at the hotel’s entrance.

According to a BBC report, the blast created a 20 foot (six metre) deep crater, and destroyed the entire front section of the hotel. The detonation was so massive that the 289-room building became the scene of total carnage, as the blast ripped into its façade, destroying everything in its path.

The attack, considered one of the worst in the country, caused the death of over more than 50 people — 46 fatalities were Pakistani, while the remaining were from the US, Denmark, Germany and Egypt, among other nations. The explosion also injured 266 others.

BBC’s correspondent Barbara Plett, who was at the scene during the blast, was quoted as saying that the incident led to a fire, which continued to rage on for hours, as the emergency services struggled to reach the upper floors of the hotel.

Explaining what it felt like, a hotel employee told the BBC: “I don’t understand what it was, but it was like the world is finished.”

Investigations later revealed that the truck was carrying approximately 600 kg of RDX mixed with TNT and a mixture of mortar and ammunition to increase the explosive capacity.

The blast evoked strong reactions from leaders across the world, with US president George W Bush saying it was “a reminder of the ongoing threat faced by Pakistan, the United States, and all those who stand against violent extremism”. He had said the US would “assist Pakistan in confronting this threat and bringing the perpetrators to justice”.

UK’s then foreign secretary David Miliband had called the attack “disgraceful” and said it would reinforce Britain’s resolve to fight violent extremism with Pakistan.

Victims of the blast

According to many, the attack was intended to target the entire Pakistani leadership — President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Army Chief — and other important figures, who were supposed to be present at the hotel at the time of the explosion.

The major tragedy was averted at the last minute when the venue of the dinner was changed to the prime minister’s house. On a visit to Washington, DC immediately after the bombing, President Zardari was quoted as saying, “I was supposed to be there with my prime minister, with my speaker, with a lot of us. Just by chance that it was changed.”

There were also reports that the blast was intended to take out US Marines, who had been present at the hotel. The Saudi Gazette had reported that the 30 US Marines were scheduled to go to Afghanistan for a secret operation. However, there has been no confirmation on the same.

Perpetrators of the attack

Immediately after the blast, fingers were pointed at the Taliban, but they denied their involvement in the attack.

It was in 2017 that the US announced that a drone strike had taken out an Al Qaeda leader, who was responsible for the deadly attack. The Pentagon had announced that on 19 March 2017, Qari Yasin was killed in a drone strike in the Paktika province of Afghanistan. Yasin was also linked to a 2009 attack in which gunmen using rifles, grenades and rockets assaulted a bus that was transporting the Sri Lanka cricket team in Lahore, Pakistan.

Rebuilding the hotel

After witnessing its worst attack, the Marriott in Islamabad reopened its doors to guests in three months as a signal that it would not bow down to terrorism.

Sadruddin Hashwani, the owner of the Marriott and one of Pakistan’s richest men. had pledged immediately after the attack that he would rebuild the hotel, making it a “fortress” and “even better than before”.

An army of 2,000 labourers restored the hotel to its former lustre and the new building was also surrounded by a massive security 14 feet (3.5-metre) high and 15 feet thick wall, able to absorb the shock of even a massive explosion.

At the time of the reopening, defence analyst Talat Masood told AFP, “The Marriott’s reconstruction has sent a strong signal that no terrorist can wipe out the vitality of the people of Pakistan, who want to live a normal life.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.