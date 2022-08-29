The property, spread across 33,000 square feet, located in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah was bought earlier in the year for a whopping Rs 640 crore. The purchase is said to be the city's most expensive residential property deal

They are known for living in uber-luxurious houses. From Antilia, the south Mumbai house of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, to the Rs 450 crore property known as Gulita on Mumbai’s Worli seafront where Isha Ambani resides with her husband Anand Piramal, the Ambani family is reputed for its lavish residences.

Now, the Ambanis can also add an $80-million (Rs 640 crore) beachside villa in Dubai to their list of residences, as per a Bloomberg report. As per the report, the property on Palm Jumeirah was purchased earlier this year for Ambani’s youngest son, Anant.

Here’s what we know of this deal which is reported to be Dubai’s costliest home.

A house fit for Ambani prince!

As per the Bloomberg report, the villa sits in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago and has 10 bedrooms, a private spa, and indoor and outdoor pools. It also boasts of having a salon, and a fully furnished bar.

The two-storey mansion also has a sleek, open concept kitchen which is connected with the dining area. Besides these features, the residence also has its own wine cellar.

For the uninitiated, Palm Jumeirah is an artificial island that is known for its super-rich colonies and glitzy hotels. Its construction began in 2001. It is a part of a larger series of islands that is known as the Palm islands.

The luxurious villa, 33,000 square feet in space, is furnished with Italian marble and beautiful state-of-the-art masterpieces.

The massive bungalow also has its own 70-metre-long private beach, providing the owner privacy from the public.

Anant Ambani, one of three heirs to the $93.3 billion fortune, will also have celebrities such as David Beckham and his wife Victoria, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as his neighbours.

According to people involved in the deal, Anant Ambani will spend millions of dollars to customise it and ensure its security. Longtime Ambani associate Parimal Nathwani, a director of corporate affairs at the group and MP, will manage the villa, reported Bloomberg.

Ambanis many houses

The Ambanis’ primary residence is Antilia, a 27-storey skyscraper in Mumbai with three helipads, parking for 168 cars, a 50-seat movie theatre, a grand ballroom and nine elevators.

Inspired by the mythical Atlantic island, Mukesh Ambani’s home, located in south Mumbai’s Altamount Road is estimated to be the world’s second-most expensive property after the Buckingham Palace. The high-end mansion reportedly costs an estimated $1-2 billion.

The 400,000-square-foot building, designed by Chicago-based architects Perkins and Will, has 27 floors, replete with extra-high ceilings. Every floor is the same height of an average two-storeyed building. In fact, Antilia can survive an earthquake of 8 on the Richter scale.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha, who tied the knot with Ajay and Swati Piramal’s son Anand, also live in south Mumbai in the five-storey Gulita bungalow in Worli.

The palatial mansion costs all of Rs 450 crore and is spread across 50,000 square-feet in Mumbai’s Worli area.

Besides being a five-floored high-rise, the house also holds three basements. The first basement has a lawn, an open-air water body and a double height multi-purpose room. The ground floor houses the entrance lobby while the upper floors feature multiple living and dining halls, bedrooms and studies. The bungalow also houses lounge areas, dressing rooms, a garden, a swimming pool, a diamond room and a temple room. The property can also reportedly hold up to 20 luxury cars.

Apart from these homes in Mumbai, the Ambani family is reportedly increasing its real estate footprint overseas.

In April 2021, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd acquired Stoke Park Ltd, a luxury hotel, spa, and country club in the UK for $79 million. Stoke Park has 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, a 27-hole championship golf course, 13 tennis courts, and 14 acres of private gardens that attract tourists from across the world.

Bloomberg has also reported that Isha Ambani is currently looking for a home in New York.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd that publishes Firstpost.

With inputs from agencies

