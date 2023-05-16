Two and a half years ago the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Now in yet another attempt to assert its legitimacy, it has turned toward India. It has called for a change in leadership at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, which has triggered a tug-of-war between the earlier ambassador and the one appointed by the Taliban regime.

The power struggle

Ambassador Farid Mamundzay was appointed in 2020 by the previous Islamic Republic of Afghanistan led by former president Ashraf Ghani. He was continuing until now but the Taliban-run Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants a rejig.

Mamundzay is in a tussle with trade counsellor Qadir Shah, who too was appointed by the Ghani government. But now the pro-Taliban diplomat has been picked by the current regime to take over.

The tension at the embassy in Delhi first came to light on Saturday after an article was published in a small Afghan news agency Bokhdi. It said that the Taliban had appointed Shah as head of the Afghan embassy. There were reportedly directions from Kabul to replace Mamundzay with the diplomat who was already posted at the embassy as the charge d’Affaires (acting ambassador).

The trouble started last month when Mamundzay was visiting London to meet his family, which lives in exile. The embassy at the time received communication from Kabul that Shah was appointed as charge d’Affaires, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Shah, who reportedly had a copy of the communication, also informed the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about his appointment. When Mamundzay returned in early May he “dismissed” Shah and barred him from entering the embassy premises, the report says.

“Unfortunately, from April 29, I have been trying to enter the embassy to show that I am a bureaucrat, not with any political group, but I am not being allowed to do so,” Shah told The Indian Express, saying that he had done “nothing illegal”.

Shah has the backing of the Taliban government, which has reportedly asked Mamundzay to return to Kabul, according to letters issued by the Afghan foreign ministry.

However, Mamundzay has stuck to his stance saying that India recognises him as the Afghan ambassador. The embattled diplomat has the support of embassy employees who have refused to welcome the Taliban government’s decision to pick Shah to lead the mission in India, reports Amu Television, a US-based digital media platform that reports on Afghanistan.

Corupption allegations

Shah has accused Mamundzay of corruption. He said that the Afghan people in Delhi had complained of corruption by embassy officials. After similar grievances reached Kabul, the Afghan foreign affairs ministry appointed him as charge d’affaires to resolve the issue.

“This is not a political decision. It is to do with the corruption complaints,” Shah told The Indian Express.

Also read: Taliban are a reality, but India should still tread carefully while engaging with Islamist militia

On Saturday, Tolo News posted on Twitter a screenshot of an unsigned letter reportedly from Afghan refugees in India. It names three diplomats including Mamundzay, and accuses them of corruption related to a land lease agreement with an Indian company.

“Afghans based in India” in a letter to the Islamic Emirate Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused several officials at the Afghan embassy in India of “corruption,” related to a land lease agreement with an Indian company.

The officials in the Afghan embassy in Delhi have yet to… pic.twitter.com/KnPPMEO25s — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) May 14, 2023

After this Mamundzay posted a statement on his Facebook page, which was also shared on the official page of the Afghan embassy.

Rejecting the corruption allegations as baseless, the statement says that all embassy officials work with “sincerity and commitment to the dignity and pride of their country and consider the will of their nation the criterion of past and present affairs”.

“Although the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in India has no obligation to respond to claims from unknown addresses, it assures all fellow countrymen that it has handled all its past and present affairs with full transparency to avoid the concern of its citizens,” the statement said, as per a translation, reports The Wire.

Mamundzay also released a press statement Monday saying he rejects claims “from an individual claiming to have taken charge of the mission in New Delhi at the behest of the Taliban”.

According to him, the induvial who has been named by the Taliban regime as charge d’affaires at the embassy was “spreading misinformation and running a baseless and unsubstantiated campaign against officials of the mission, including totally fabricated allegations of corruption based on an unsigned letter”.

Press Statement;

No change of leadership in Afghan Embassy in New Delhi, India

Date:15th May, 2023 pic.twitter.com/8fRVGv8yOy — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) May 15, 2023

India’s dilemma

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has refused to be dragged into the matter, saying it was an internal fight which needs to be settled among the Afghan embassy officials.

Since India, like other nations, does not acknowledge the Taliban regime, Mamundzay continued to operate at the embassy even after the Islamic Republic collapsed in August 2021.

But now New Delhi faces a dilemma: Should it recognise the Taliban appointment or stick with the current ambassador? An endorsement of a diplomat appointed by the Taliban will be seen as handing over the embassy in Delhi to the insurgent group. It also raises questions about whether the Taliban flag would be raised at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi.

The decision by the MEA to not take sides has been looked at as many as a softening of stance towards the Taliban.

However, rejecting the appointment of the Taliban’s regime could see repercussions for India’s “technical mission” in Kabul, reports The Hindu. It was set up last year in a major U-turn after the embassy was shut following the collapse of the earlier Afghanistan government. The Taliban peddled this as partial recognition by India.

Also read: Taliban to get crash course in Indian culture

India has offered medical aid to Afghanistan, MEA officials have met Taliban ministers in Kabul, and its officials have been trained in online courses run by the Indian government. Now accepting an envoy appointed by the Taliban will be seen as a step toward establishing ties with the group, known for its brutality and oppression and its links to terrorism.

Taliban and other nations

The Taliban has played a similar card in other nations that do not recognise it. It has taken control of 14 missions overseas where it has appointed its nominees.

Pakistan, China, Russia, and Iran are among some of the countries that have allowed the appointment of diplomats endorsed by the Taliban. In these embassies, the Taliban or “Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan” (IEA) flag is raised rather than that of the democratically elected previous ”Islamic Republic of Afghanistan”.

India has all reasons to be wary.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.