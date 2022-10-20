Stranger Things: How flesh-eating bacteria is wreaking havoc in Florida after Hurricane Ian

As if the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which accounted for several deaths in Florida, wasn’t enough, the state is now dealing with a new problem: flesh-eating bacteria.

Florida has been witnessing a rise in cases of flesh-eating bacteria driven largely by Hurricane Ian. Most of the cases were reported from the state’s Lee County where Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on 28 September.

According to a report by The Associated Press, health officials at Lee County had warned people earlier this month that the post-hurricane environment could pose a danger from the potentially deadly bacteria.

They said in a news release, “Flood waters and standing waters following a hurricane pose many risks, including infectious diseases such as vibrio vulnificus.”

Let’s take a closer look at what vibrio vulnificus is.

What is vibrio vulnificus?

Vibrio vulnificus is a flesh-eating bacterium that is part of the Vibrionaceae family. According to National Library of Medicine, the term ‘vibrio’ in Latin means ‘to wiggle or vibrate’ while ‘vulnificus’ means ‘wound’.

Found mostly in warm and brackish seawater — a mixture of fresh and sea water– vibrio vulnificus can cause gastrointestinal diseases, wound infections and septicaemia or sepsis which is a type of blood poisoning.

Vibrio vulnificus is also a part of a group of vibrios that are called “halophilic” as they require salt to survive.

Areas that have a subtropical monsoon-type climate are the breeding grounds for vibrio vulnificus. The countries with the most incidence of vibrio vulnificus-borne diseases include US, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Mexico.

According to a report by Florida Health, people with open wounds, cuts or scratches are more prone to vibrio vulnificus when they come in direct contact with sea or brackish water. In addition to exposure to seawater, vibrio vulnificus can also cause diseases in those who consume raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.

The effects of global warming have been directly linked with the increasing prevalence and virulence of the organism. Rising sea temperatures and melting of polar ice caps which increase the salinity of water provide vibrio vulnificus with the most hospitable breeding conditions.

What are its symptoms?

Vibrio vulnificus can cause watery diarrhoea often accompanied by abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills.

According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of vibrio vulnificus can occur within 24 hours of getting infected and can last up to three days.

Other symptoms include skin infection in cases where an open wound is exposed to seawater as well as lower blood pressure. Vibrio vulnificus is diagnosed by laboratory testing of stool, wound or blood samples.

According to a report by New York Times, some vibrio vulnificus can also lead to necrotizing fasciitis, a phenomenon that occurs when the skin around a wound is infected and the tissues die.

Studies have shown that people suffering from liver or kidney diseases, iron disorders or diabetes are 80 times more likely to develop vibrio vulnificus symptoms as compared to a healthy person, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

What’s going on in Florida?

So far, the state has recorded around 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus and the flesh-eating bacteria has claimed the lives of as many as 11 people, according to data provided by the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases and deaths this year is up from 34 cases and 10 deaths that were reported last year.

This year most of the cases were reported from Florida’s Lee County. According to CNN, all except two of the 29 infections and four deaths recorded in Lee County alone were diagnosed after the hurricane.

The health department’s data indicates that this is the first time that the number of cases has risen above 50 since 2008.

A spokesperson for the Lee County Health Department, Tammy Soliz said that an increase in vibrio vulnificus is the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “These infections are a result of exposure to the floodwaters and standing water following Hurricane Ian.”

According to a report by New York Times, Jae Williams, a spokesman for the Florida Health Department noted that an “astronomical amount of rain” and flooding has made conditions ripe for the growth of this bacteria.

“When you have standstill water in environments such as tropical Florida, it creates a perfect cocktail for these bacteria to develop,” Williams said.

How can vibrio vulnificus be treated?

Vibrio vulnificus can be treated with antibiotic therapy. According to American Family Physician, 100 mg of doxycycline given intravenously or orally twice a day can provide some relief to those infected with the bacteria.

However, many severe cases may require aggressive support therapy in an intensive care setting. If and when the bacteria infect an open wound, aggressive and prompt care is essential.

To minimise the possibility of multiorgan failure and eventual death, surgical debridement, incision and drainage of abscesses or pus and even amputation may be required.

With inputs from agencies

