Stags Not Allowed: Why is Amsterdam asking young British men to 'stay away'?

Amsterdam has issued a “stay away” warning to unruly British sex and drug tourists.

The council of the Netherlands city is promoting a digital deterrent campaign directed at British men between the ages of 18 and 35, reported Dutch News.

The campaign is part of efforts to repair Amsterdam’s sleazy image as the continent’s biggest liberal party hub.

Let’s examine the reasons for Amsterdam’s warning to British tourists and whether it applies solely to the UK.

The ‘Stay Away’ campaign

Young British males looking for a “messy” weekend are being advised to stay away by the city of Amsterdam through a geo-targeting campaign.

According to research, British men between the ages of 18 and 35 and Dutchmen around the same age tend to make the most trouble in the red-light district, making life for locals miserable with stag parties, pub crawls, and all-night binges on alcohol and drugs, reported The Guardian.

According to Sofyan Mbarki, deputy mayor for economic affairs and the inner city, the city was doing more than others in Europe to reject “irresponsible” growth.

“Visitors are still welcome, but not if they misbehave and cause a nuisance. As a city, we are saying: we’d rather not have this, so stay away,” he said in a press statement.

When consumers in Britain enter terms like “stag party in Amsterdam,” “cheap hotel in Amsterdam,” and “pub crawl in Amsterdam” into search engines, the web campaign, which launches this week, will be activated.

According to Dutch News, students will watch cautionary video commercials outlining the dangers and repercussions of abusing alcohol and drugs excessively, including fines, a criminal record, hospitalisation, and permanent health harm.

The campaign will begin in Britain before moving on to the Netherlands and other countries.

In the upcoming year, it would be extended to “potentially nuisance-causing visitors from the Netherlands and other EU countries.”

‘How to Amsterdam’ drive

Posters, TVs in hotel lobbies, and hosts approaching customers to remind them of their manners are all part of a side-by-side “how to Amsterdam” drive, reported Dutch News.

The ads would show the “risks and consequences of anti-social behaviour and excessive drug and alcohol abuse” including fines, arrest, criminal records, hospitalisation and health issues.

The “visitor economy vision” of the city includes controversial proposals to partially convert the red light district into an erotic centre, an earlier closing time for brothels and bars beginning this weekend, and a ban on cannabis smoking in public in downtown Amsterdam starting in May.

Amsterdam recently announced a ban on smoking cannabis in the red light district, coupled with further restrictions on alcohol consumption and earlier closures for cafes, bars and sex clubs.

Authorities are also looking at moving sex workers to large “erotic centres” on the outskirts of the city.

Criticism

While there has been some opposition to the initiative, with plans to partially relocate the red light district to an “erotic centre” elsewhere and sex workers organising a demonstration against earlier closing times on Thursday.

According to the report, Conscious Hotels CEO Marco Lemmers stated that he would prefer a proactive approach similar to Switzerland’s.

“You could show people that they will get in trouble with certain behaviour, with a bit of humour, but you shouldn’t act like everyone who comes here for a wedding is a criminal!” he said.

“You should read what the Dutch get up to on the Costa Brava in Spain! Has Amsterdam even thought of the potential collateral damage for the Netherlands as a destination as a whole?”

With inputs from agencies

