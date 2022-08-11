Sprawling bungalow and Rs 4 lakh salary: How Jagdeep Dhankhar’s life will change as Vice President of India

As Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar will enjoy a slew of perks and privileges, including free medical care and train, air travel. It’s a long way from Kithana village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district where he was born

From a Rajasthan village to the vice president’s house — Jagdeep Dhankhar has really come a long way.

The 71-year-old former West Bengal governor and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate was sworn-in as the 14th Vice President today, after he defeated the Opposition’s Margaret Alva in the 6 August elections. He emerged victorious with 528 votes against Alva’s 182. In fact, Dhankhar’s winning margin of 346 votes was the highest seen in the last six vice-presidential polls.

Dhankar bettered Naidu’s 2017 performance by two per cent. However, the record of the highest margin still remains with KR Narayanan, who received 700 of the 701 votes cast against independent candidate Kaka Joginder Singh, alias ‘Dharti Pakad’ in 1992.

After winning the election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Dhankhar for the win, saying the country would gain from “from his intellect and wisdom.”

Dhankhar worked tirelessly to become a successful professional before entering public life. Dhankhar practised in both Rajasthan High Court and Supreme Court. His innings in public life began after he was elected as Lok Sabha MP from Jhunjhunu in 1989. Subsequently, he also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990.

In July 2019, he was appointed as the governor of West Bengal and grabbed headlines time and again over his repeated clashes with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As Dhankhar assumes the office and takes over from Venkaiah Naidu, let’s take a look at the many comforts he will enjoy as the ‘second citizen’ of the nation.

Salary and allowances

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the ex-officio Chairperson Rajya Sabha, will be given a monthly salary of Rs 4 lakh, as stipulated by the Salaries and Allowances of Parliament Officers Act, 1953.

The Rs 4 lakh-salary is a hike from the previous amount of Rs 1.25 lakh. The pay was increased in 2018. After his five-year term ends, Dhankhar will receive 50 per cent of his Vice-President’s salary as a pension.

Besides the salary, the Vice President is also given a variety of allowances.

The Constitution also states that when the vice president discharges duties of the President, he is entitled to the salary and privileges of the First Citizen.

Free housing

As Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar will live at Uparashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence, located on Maulana Azad Road in New Delhi, India.

Since May 1962, the bungalow on Maulana Azad Road in New Delhi has served as the official residence of the Vice President of India. The property is spread across a whopping 6.48 acre (26,223.41 square metre).

It is bounded by Maulana Azad Road in the south, Man Singh Road in the east, and the green area adjacent to Rajpath in the west, and shares a common boundary wall with the Vigyan Bhavan Annexe.

Other perks

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will also enjoy other perks as he assumes his new office. Besides free housing and his salary, he is provided with a driver, a cook, a gardener and a personal security guard.

The Vice President of India is also entitled to free medical care, free train and air travel, a landline connection, and mobile phone service.

