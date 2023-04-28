Spain has banned 'dwarf bullfighting': What is this decades-long practice?

In addition to being a ritual, a performance, a dance, or a sport, bullfighting in Spain has always been a contentious spectacle.

It is regarded as a classic Spanish activity where a skilled professional torero or matador performs in front of the fearless bull, the most potent member of the Mediterranean ecosystem.

On Thursday, Spain’s parliament outlawed “comic” bullfighting occasions that included costumed dwarves, reported Associated Press.

The decision has received praise from disability rights organisations but criticism from the few still-performing actors.

Dwarf bullfights

Dwarves in Spain have long dressed as firefighters or clowns to chase bulls without killing them, at public spectacles designed to be humorous.

The tradition stretches back decades but has declined in popularity.

While the numbers of self-styled “dwarf toreros” are dwindling, so-called “dwarf bullfights” can still been seen, especially during festivals honouring a town’s patron saint.

The iconic decision

The law approved in parliament on Thursday prohibits “shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities, or this circumstance, are used to provoke mockery or ridicule from the public.”

It aims to bring Spain in line with European Union directives on discrimination against disabled people, reported AFP.

The country’s Royal Board on Disabilities, which advises the social rights ministry, said Spain had “advanced human rights by banning public shows that humiliated disabled people.”

“We have overcome the Spain of the past,” said Jesús Martín, the Director General of Spain’s Royal Board on Disabilities, which advises the Social Rights Ministry that pushed the ban forward in parliament.

“People with dwarfism were subjected to mockery in public squares in our country, passing down the idea that it is okay to laugh at differences to so many girls and boys who go with adults to see these shameful performances.”

Performers oppose ban

The surviving dwarf “toreros” (bullfighters) opposed the government’s ban on dwarf bullfighting shows.

The performers said that without the shows, their livelihoods are at stake.

Amusement in the Arena, a group of dwarf bullfighters, posted on Facebook, “We are bullfighters, we are artists, enough prohibitions, we don’t want handouts.”

A handful of the few remaining performers staged a protest in front of parliament to express their condemnation of the ban.

“They take it for granted that people are being denigrated or laughed at, and it’s the opposite: the respect they have for us is impressive,” Daniel Calderón, a dwarf bullfighter, told the EFE news agency.

Places where bullfighting is still permitted

Bullfighting is still practised in just eight nations worldwide, three of which are located in Europe, according to Euro News.

These include Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Spain, France, and Portugal.

According to Humane Society International (HSI), some 250,000 bulls are killed in bullfights worldwide each year.

Statistica data suggests there were 824 bullfighting events held in Spain in 2021. Before the pandemic, there had been a drop in the number, with only 350 battles in 2019.

Numerous nations, including Argentina, Canada, Cuba, Denmark, Italy, and the United Kingdom have already passed laws outlawing bullfighting.

Although the practice is deeply rooted in the tradition and identity of the nation, it has come under attack recently.

As per a 2016 Ipsos survey, 58 per cent of Spanish citizens ages 16 to 65 were against bullfighting while only 19% were in favour.

Although it is still permitted nationwide, some Spanish cities such as Calonge, Tossa de Mar, Vilamacolum, and La Vajol have banned the popular activity.

