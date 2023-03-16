Why did elderly penguins in Singapore get custom lenses?

Three elderly king penguins in Singapore were fitted with custom-made lenses – believed to be the first such procedure – during cataract surgery.

These were among the six penguins – three king penguins aged 20 and older and three Humboldt penguins aged between 7 to 13 – from Singapore’s Jurong Bird Park that underwent the surgery two months ago to “enhance their sight and improve their quality of life”, reported CBS News.

Let’s take a look at how was the surgery conducted and why it is historic.

‘World first’ procedure

When the six elderly penguins were diagnosed with cataracts last year, the vets decided to go for surgery to help them improve their vision.

The Mandai Wildlife Reserve announced Tuesday (15 March) that the elderly penguins had surgery to remove cataracts in December, during which veterinary doctors removed cloudy lenses developed by cataracts.

A cataract is an age-related condition that affects humans as well as animals.

“We noticed the cloudiness in their (eyes) and moving about like they were having difficulty seeing things in front of them,” veterinarian Ellen Rasidi told CNN.

Doctor Gladys Boo, a veterinary opthamologist who participated in the surgeries, said the king penguins have received custom-made intraocular lens implants.

She explained that the three king penguins were selected for the procedure as they are a bigger species and have large eyes that are “stable” enough to keep custom lenses in place, reported CBS News.

These lenses were manufactured in Germany on the basis of the measurement of each penguin’s eye.

“As a larger species, the king penguins have eyes large and stable enough to hold the custom lenses in place so we decided to pursue this world-first procedure to further improve their vision above removing the cataract,” the veterinary ophthalmologist told CNN.

The process was complex as penguins have a third eyelid that protects them underwater.

“The third eyelid tends to close during the surgery which can make it difficult for us to access the eye. I’m glad we were able to work through these challenges to improve the lives of these animals,” she told Insider in a statement.

King penguins, the second-largest species of penguin, dwell in the Southern Ocean and sub-Antarctic.

Weighing up to 18 kilograms, King penguins are one metre tall and can live up to 30 years in captivity, noted CNN.

‘Milestone in veterinary medicine’

After the surgery, all six penguins had to stay out of the water till they got better.

They were administered eye drops twice a day to assist with the recovery process.

Since then, they have recovered fully.

According to zookeepers and vets, the penguins are exhibiting “an increase in responsiveness and activity levels” post surgery.

“It is nice to see them more active, indicating their improved vision,” Rasidi told CNN. “The king penguins are adapting well to the new lenses as well.”

Rasidi said the birds are now back with their colony in Jurong Bird Park.

Boo told CBS News that “the success of these surgeries marks a milestone in veterinary medicine”.

“While intraocular lens implants are common for humans and some domestic mammals, it is likely the first time they have been successfully used on penguins.”

About the park

One of Singapore’s oldest parks, Jurong Bird Park was a world-famous attraction before it closed its doors after 52 years this year to move to a new premises.

It was home to around 3,500 birds including parrots, flamingos, penguins and eagles.

Last August, the authorities announced Jurong Bird Park will join Singapore Zoo and Night Safari, as well as a new luxury Banyan Tree resort, to establish an eco-tourism hub in northern Singapore, reported CNN.

The 20.2-hectare park, deemed the largest bird park in Asia by Singapore Tourism, used to attract 8,50,000 visitors per year.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.