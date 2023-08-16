Shilpa Shetty trolled for wearing shoes while hoisting Tricolour: What do the rules say?

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra marked the 77th Independence Day by participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement on 15 August.

The 48-year-old star hoisted the Indian flag at her Juhu home in Mumbai with her family.

However, as soon as the post took over the internet, she was mocked on social media for hoisting the flag while wearing her shoes.

Let’s take a closer look.

Why was Shilpa Shetty trolled?

On Tuesday morning, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself and her family hoisting the Tricolour.

As for the caption, she wrote, “Vande Matram #JaiHind #IndependenceDay #76YearsOfIndependence #VandeMataram #ProudIndian #gratitude #blessed.”

A section of netizens criticised the Hungama 2 actor for wearing shoes while hoisting the flag. A user commented on the post, “When you’re hoisting the National Flag, I urge you to touch the rope of the flag only after removing your footwear.” Another one quipped, “Jai hind par apko mem. At least apne footwear to nikal Leni chaiye kiya apko itna b nhi pta (sic).”

Other people joined in to support the aforementioned claim as well, with some even calling out the actor for breaking the “rules.”

What did the actor say?

Responding to the trolls, Shetty wrote, “I am aware of the ‘Rules’ of conduct while hoisting the flag, the RESPECT for my country and THE FLAG stems from my heart and not up for questioning. I am a proud Indian. Today’s post was to share and celebrate that emotion. To all the trollers (that I ignore usually) DO NOT appreciate YOU airing your ignorance and spreading negativity on this Day. So get your facts rights and please BACK OFF (folded hands emoji).”

She also shared a screengrab of a Google search on Instagram Stories, “Can we hoist Indian flag with shoes?” The response below the question was, “The Flag Code of India does not restrict hoisting of the national flag with shoes on.” She captioned the story as “#Facts (tricolour emoji).”

What are the dos and don’ts of hoisting the National Flag?

The Flag Code of India was established in 2002 assimilating the provisions of various laws like the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 and The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

According to the Flag Code of India, the Tiranga can be hoisted on all occasions at all places without disrespecting its dignity and honour.

The code says that the Flag can be of any size but its ratio of length to height must be 3:2 in the rectangular shape.

Overruling clause XI of paragraph 2.2 of Part II of the Flag Code of India to unfurl the national flag after sunset only, Tiranga can now be displayed on the house of any person in the country at whatever time in the 24 hours of the day.

“where the Flag is displayed in the open or displayed on the house of the member of the public, it may be flown day and night,” states the new rule.

However, it is necessary for the person hoisting the national flag to make sure that the flag is not hoisted in an inverted manner–that is the saffron part of the flag should fly high, reported ANI.

The flag you are hoisting must not display a damaged tricolour and neither it should touch the ground or water. In other words, the national flag should not be damaged in whatsoever way.

Moreover, the person hoisting the flag must ensure that the flag is not flown from the extreme top part of the flagpole with any other flag.

In case, the National Flag is damaged, it should be disposed of in a way that its dignity is not hurt. The Flag Code of India suggests that it should be completely destroyed in private by burning it; and if it is paper-made, make sure that it is not abandoned on the ground.

In short, the National Flag of India should be discarded in complete privacy, keeping in mind the dignity of Tiranga.

A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions. There is no restriction on the timing of flag display.

The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night.

Earlier, Indians were allowed to hoist their National Flag only on some specific occasions but it changed after a decade-long legal battle of industrialist Naveen Jindal which culminated in the January 23, 2004 landmark judgment of the Supreme Court of India, that declared that the Right To fly the National Flag freely with Respect and Dignity a ‘fundamental right of an Indian citizen’ within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make ‘Har Din Tiranga’ their motto.

The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December 2021 allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags.

The flag CANNOT be used for communal gains, drapery, or clothes.

No other flag or bunting can be placed higher than the flag. Also, no object, including flowers or garlands or emblems can be placed on or above the flag. The tricolour cannot be used as a festoon, rosette or bunting.

Burning, mutilating, defacing, defiling, disfiguring, destroying, trampling upon or bringing contempt through words of the Indian national flag in public view is punishable with imprisonment up to 3 years or a fine or both.

Are shoes prohibited by the rules in some way?

The hoisting of the national flag while wearing shoes is not prohibited by the Indian Flag Code.

As a result, hoisting the Indian flag while wearing shoes is not a criminal offence and is not considered insulting.

However, given that Indian tradition dictates that footwear be left outside of places of worship and since the Indian tricolour flag is associated with treasured feelings, it is polite to take off your shoes before hoisting the Indian flag as a sign of respect.

Other similar controversies

In 2021, Telangana MLA Rega Kantha Rao stirred a controversy when he unfurled the National Flag with his shoes on, on the occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day at Kothagudem. His inappropriate behaviour went unnoticed by all in attendance, including District Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

However, Congress leader Chanda Santosh Kumar had asked that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remove Kantha Rao from his post as Government Whip after taking strong offence to the disrespect exhibited to the National Flag, according to The New Indian Express.

In 2017, fifteen locals in the Nizamabad district were arrested for reportedly heckling a college principal for raising the flag on Independence Day while wearing shoes. The sarpanch and numerous villagers had asked Government Junior College head Mohammed Yaquinuddin to take off his shoes when he stood up to raise the flag on the college campus in the morning.

According to Indian Express, the principal informed them that there is no such law and that even military personnel can raise the flag while donning shoes. He then went ahead and hoisted the flag. Later after the National Anthem ended, a group of 15 young people began jeering Yaquinuddin, “principal down down,” and dragged him out of the campus gate.

The villagers told Yaquinuddin that while there may be no rule to remove shoes, it was a practice in the village and neighbouring areas to remove footwear before any auspicious event.

