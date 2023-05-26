Sengol Row: The BJP, Congress’ feud over the ceremonial sceptre, explained

As the opening of the new Parliament building comes closer, the rift between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition party Congress seems to be flaring up. A new row has emerged over the sceptre or ‘sengol’ that is to be installed in the new Parliament complex which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (28 May).

The Congress, along with 19 other Opposition parties, has already decided to boycott the event. What has led to this new controversy over the sengol? Let’s take a closer look.

What Centre said

Addressing a press conference on 24 May, Union home minister Amit Shah said sengol, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, will be placed close to the Chair of the Lok Sabha speaker in the new Parliament building.

Shah claimed that the sceptre was given by the British to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru as a symbol of the “transfer of power”.

He also said that the handing over of the sengol to denote the transfer of power from one king to other dates back to the Chola dynasty in Tamil Nadu.

“It was a special occasion on the night of 14 August 1947, celebrating India’s independence. On this night, Jawaharlal Nehru received the sengol from the Adheenams (Priests) of the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion. It was precisely the moment in which power was transferred by the British into the hands of Indians. What we are celebrating as independence is actually marked by the very moment of handing over the ‘sengol’,“ the Union home minister told reporters, as per Mint.

A day after Shah’s conference, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told journalists in Chennai that the sengol installation in Parliament was a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu.

She reiterated that the handing of sceptre to Nehru on the eve of Independence “symbolised and sanctified” the transfer of power, reported The Hindu.

As per the Central government, Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy of India, asked Nehru if there was a ritual to mark the transfer of power. The Congress leader in turn consulted with C Rajagopalachari who recommended following the Chola dynasty practice of handing over a sceptre from one ruler to another to signify the transfer of power.

Rajagopalachari, commonly called Rajaji, then directed the pontiffs of Tamil Nadu-based Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam mutt to arrange for the sceptre, following which it was flown to New Delhi. It was first handed over to Mountbatten and eventually given to Nehru, The Wire reported citing the government.

Since then, the sengol has been kept in the Allahabad Museum.

So, what is the row about?

The Grand Old Party is saying there is no “documented evidence” of Mountbatten, Rajaji and Nehru describing the sengol as a symbol of the transfer of power between the British and India.

In a tweet today (26 May), Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “All claims to this effect are plain and simple — BOGUS. Wholly and completely manufactured in the minds of a few and dispersed into WhatsApp, and now to the drum-beaters in the media.”

He alleged that the sceptre is being used by prime minister Modi and his “drum-beaters for their political ends in Tamil Nadu. This is typical of this brigade that embroiders facts to suit its twisted objectives.”

“The real question is why is President Droupadi Murmu not being allowed to inaugurate the new Parliament?” the Congress MP asked.

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 26, 2023

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav mocked the BJP, saying the use of sengol meant that the saffron party has “accepted” defeat, referring to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“(The) ‘Sengol’ is a symbol of the transfer of power (from one hand to another)… BJP seems to have accepted that the time has come to hand over power,” Yadav said in a tweet amid the row over the sceptre. The SP is also among the Opposition parties that have decided to stay away from the inauguration.

— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 26, 2023

Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam objected to the Congress’ bogus remark, calling it “sad and unfortunate”.

How has the BJP responded?

In a sharp attack on the Congress, the Union home minister asked why the party “hates Indian traditions and culture so much”. “A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Saivite Mutt from Tamil Nadu to symbolise India’s freedom but it was banished to a museum as a ‘walking stick’”.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 26, 2023

In another tweet, an apparent reference to Ramesh’s remarks, Shah said: “Now, Congress has heaped another shameful insult. The Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam, a holy Saivite Mutt, itself spoke about the importance of the Sengol at the time of India’s freedom. Congress is calling the Adheenam’s history as BOGUS! Congress needs to reflect on their behaviour.”

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 26, 2023

Union minister Smriti Irani also hit out at the Congress, claiming that “sengol which is a symbol of our freedom was kept in a dark corner of a museum as a ‘stick of Nehruji’ by the Gandhi family”.

— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP alleged the Congress showed “disregard” for Hindu traditions by calling the “sacred” sengol a “golden stick gifted” to Nehru and tucking it away in a museum.

With inputs from agencies

