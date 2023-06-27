Rat Hunt: Why New Zealand is eliminating all of its rodents

In New Zealand, rats are seen as a harmful pest and a significant threat to natural biodiversity.

It was in 2016 that the country’s Prime Minister John Key unveiled a bold plan to completely eradicate the South Pacific nation of rats and other nuisance animals by the year 2050.

It’s a big task.

South Georgia, a territory in the South Atlantic with a length of 170 kilometres (105 miles), is the largest island that has had all rats eliminated. Conservationists in New Zealand think the feat can eventually be accomplished in a region bigger than the United Kingdom.

But why does the nation currently under Chris Hipkins suddenly intend to rid the peninsula of rats? Let’s look more closely.

The dream of a rat-free country

A well-known physicist named Sir Paul Callaghan popularised the idea of a nation free from predators in 2011. James Russell, an Auckland University biologist and champion of the 2050 project and other young environmentalists asserted that it was possible with enough funding and activism.

Then, politicians joined the cause.

Legislation designated the three varieties of rats (Pacific rat, ship rat, and Norway rat), mustelids (stoats, weasels, and ferrets), and possums as the worst predators for eradication in 2016, according to The Associated Press.

The midpoint of the 20th century was selected as an ideal deadline.

Saving native birds

A rat-free environment, according to New Zealand, will benefit local species like the famous kiwi.

The nation’s non-flying national bird is in danger from a number of factors, including invasive animals like rodents, according to Global Village Space. Because rats and other pests devour the eggs of many bird species and compete with them for food, many bird species are in danger of going extinct.

New Zealand has carried out massive rat eradication programmes in crucial kiwi habitats to protect the kiwi population. These programmes use traps, poison baits, and cutting-edge methods to get rid of rat populations and establish predator-free areas.

Not the first time

Long before the evolution of animals, some 85 million years ago, New Zealand broke from a former supercontinent. Birds might lay their eggs on the ground or go without flying if there were no land predators, reported BBC.

New Zealand was also the final significant landmass to receive human settlement. Mice and Pacific rats were introduced by Polynesians in the 13th century. Six hundred years later, Europeans brought in larger creatures that ate helpless birds. Since human habitation, around one-third of the local species have vanished.

The pursuit of saving others is not new. Conservationists were successful in getting rid of rats on remote tiny islands in the 1960s. But until around 2010, confronting predators was not a common social practice.

James Russell believes that it “bubbled up and became a national totem.”

Eradication efforts

According to BBC, Predator-Free Miramar seeks to preserve birds in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, by eliminating all of the rats there. They simply use peanut butter, poison, coil traps and toxin-laced bait boxes to trap the rats.

Similarly, a public organisation called Predator Free 2050 Ltd was established to direct public and private funding into regional eradication strategy testing projects.

Predator Free Wellington is the one with the biggest aspirations, which attempts to eradicate a variety of pests in a metropolis of 200,000 residents, especially rats, who thrive in urban settings. The 36-person project team has transformed amateur exterminators into skilled trappers. In addition to the GPS app, which collects data from every device in real-time, it has also given them anticoagulant poison, which is significantly more powerful than traps.

According to The Guardian, last year in November, a school even organised a trip where children were encouraged to trap the rats and were awarded awards for catching the most rats, the biggest one, the one with the biggest fangs, and the one with the furriest coat.

The effectiveness

When it comes to the city’s defence against predators, Miramar has been at the forefront. On the peninsula, rats are now extremely rare, and numerous native birds have recovered. The tui, whose population in Wellington had shrunk to just a few pairs in 1990, is omnipresent and has a distinctive sound.

Longtime Miramar resident Paul Hay told BBC, “We now have tui flying over all the time in our back garden. The bird population has increased dramatically, especially in the past five years.”

A prior conservation idea developed in Wellington — predator-proof fencing — benefits the city-wide effort. As the tui flies one mile outside of the city centre, the first urban ecosanctuary in the world opened its doors in 1999. It is now known as Zealandia and is enclosed by an eight-kilometre barrier. Visitors must pass through a two-door barrier that resembles an airlock while having their bags checked.

Birds that were once scarce have not only survived but are expanding into nearby neighbourhoods behind such strict biosecurity precautions.

Numerous walled sanctuaries currently exist all around New Zealand. One of the biggest is Brook, which is located in Nelson, South Island, and is over 700 hectares in size — three times the size of Zealandia.

The region was pest-free a year after a predator-exclusion fence was built in 2016. Making ensuring none do is now the challenge.

Preventing reinvasion

Reintroduction prevention is a concern, especially on offshore islands.

The biggest of these is Rakiura, also known as Stewart Island. It is 25 kilometres from the mainland and has always been free of mustelids, however, it does have rats. Conservationists are working hard to protect it, and because of its relative solitude, uncommon species have been able to nest there, according to the outlet.

The Stewart Island/Rakiura Community and Environmental Trust (Sircet), a volunteer organisation, has prevented rats and other pests from decimating a colony of muttonbirds for the past 20 years. Muttonbirds are a ground-nesting species that have almost completely vanished on the mainland.

For small adjacent islands that are already predator-free, strong defences are essential. Rats can swim 800 metres, making it difficult to keep them away from bird sanctuaries and the endangered species they protect.

The 2050 project’s Predator Free Rakiura project has supplied knowledge, paid staff, and useful equipment including self-reloading traps. These require no upkeep because the victims simply drop to the ground and nature takes care of the cleanup. They crush the skulls of any approaching rats, as per the report.

A matter of debate

Conservationists have disagreed about whether the entire 2050 concept is feasible. The founder of Zealandia, James Lynch, has concerns due to cost and practicality considerations. He agrees that eliminating predators is the ultimate goal. The issue, according to Lynch, is that we do not currently have a toolkit for this.

Lynch points out that the majority of native birds can survive in environments without predators. He contends that those few that do can thrive in urban or offshore sanctuaries. He advises concentrating attention on the woodlands surrounding fenced areas to maximise the survivability of birds emerging rather than attempting to rid the entire nation of pests. He claims that idea has been successful in Wellington and offers the nation’s best hope for complete eradication while tools are being created.

Others think it’s absurd to even consider a New Zealand without predators.

New Zealand has lost every battle against rabbits, deer, and other pests over the past 150 years, according to conservation specialist Wayne Linklater.

Campaigns to eradicate intelligent, sentient beings are not only impractical but also morally flawed, Linklater continued, adding that we (humans) mobilised tremendous resources and the fervour of the populace, and we carried out unspeakable brutality. How could we be so indifferent to pain?

Localised methods are useless, according to biologist James Russell, who says it’s the mundane, business-as-usual model. He continues by saying that saving birds in a few specific locations is a false economy because it takes ongoing expenditures to keep predators away. Although eradication is costly, “you pay it once, and then it’s done.”

Russell admits that no one has yet figured out how to complete the task. However, pest-control technology has advanced significantly since the 1960s; who knows what sustained investment will accomplish over the next 27 years?

Concerning moral objections, there are no absolute solutions. Individuals and societies must decide how to weigh difficult issues. According to Russell, New Zealanders have concluded that it is morally permissible to sacrifice certain species in order to save others.

