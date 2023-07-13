Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome as he arrived in Paris Thursday (13 July) for a two-day visit. He will meet French prime minister Élisabeth Borne and Senate president Gérard Larcher before interacting with the Indian diaspora at La Seine Musicale today.

Later, French president Emmanuel Macron will host Modi at a private dinner at his official residence at Elysee Palace. The Indian leader will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade on Friday.

Modi’s trip to France is expected to give a boost to defence ties between the two nations. The visit will “provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation,” the Indian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Let’s take a closer look at the expected deals between India and France that may be announced during Modi’s visit.

Rafale-M fighter jets

India has agreed to buy the marine version of French company Dassault Aviation’s Rafale fighter jets.

As per reports, India will procure 26 Rafale-Marine (M) aircraft for INS Vikrant, the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier commissioned last August.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has 36 Rafale combat jets which were purchased at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

The Rafale is a twin-jet fighter aircraft with variants that can operate from an air base on land and an aircraft carrier.

The Rafale-M jets for the Indian Navy will bring “commonality” with the IAF’s aircraft, “creating advantages in training, maintenance and logistics support”, according to Hindustan Times (HT).

Last December, ThePrint reported that Indian Navy has selected Rafale-M over America-made F/A 18 Super Hornets for its aircraft carrier operations.

Scorpene-class submarines

India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) issued an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) on Wednesday for building three French-origin Scorpene (Kalveri) class submarines at the state-run Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, reported Economic Times (ET).

MDL has already constructed six Scorpene-class diesel-electric submarines with technology from France’s Naval Group under a Rs 23,562-crore programme, noted HT. The sixth Kalveri class submarine, INS Vagsheer, might be commissioned next year.

These submarines are mainly attack submarines or ‘hunter-killers’, meaning they target and sink rival naval vessels. With an endurance of nearly 50 days, the Kalavari class of submarines can carry out anti-warship and anti-submarine operations, intelligence gathering and surveillance, as per Indian Express.

The Indian Navy needs these Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) equipped submarines before its ageing fleet of Russian-origin submarines get retired.

As per reports, the Indian Navy’s Project 75 India (P75I) programme is delayed and could take at least 15 more years.

Under the project, India intends to build 24 submarines — 18 conventional and six nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) — by 2030.

Out of the 18 conventional submarines, Indian Navy only has six so far.

With P75I stuck, the Navy believes three more Scorpene class submarines can be built meanwhile, reported ThePrint.

As per The Hindu, there are 16 conventional submarines, seven Kilo-class, four HDW submarines and five French Scorpene class submarines in service in India presently.

SCALP naval missile

According to HT, France is ready to provide the naval version of the SCALP missile to India.

This naval cruise missile has a range of more than 1000 kilometers when launched from a submarine and can reach 1400 kilometers when fired from a warship.

Built by European manufacturer MBDA, the French Navy deployed the missiles from its Barracuda class submarines last year.

HT report says that the manufacturer is willing to produce the missile in India under New Delhi’s “Make in India” initiative.

With some amendments, the missile is capable of launching from Scorpene class submarines, said the report.

Amid the Chinese Navy’s expansion plans in the Indian Ocean region, India needs weapons capable of challenging Beijing.

Engine deals

The two nations are expected to announce collaboration on aircraft engines to power India’s futuristic 6.5-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) fighter jet.

India has been in talks with French aircraft equipment manufacturer Safran for some time but it has not resulted in a breakthrough so far.

As per ET, a 100 per cent technology transfer for the Shakti engine that powers India’s Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) could be on the agenda of Modi’s visit to France.

Nuclear project

India and France have been in talks to set up nuclear power reactors at Jaitapur in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district for years. As Modi meets Macron, the project is likely to come up for discussion, as per ThePrint.

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said previously that both sides are involved in issues related to the project, including liability, techno-commercial arrangements, cost of power generation and engineering elements for “concretisation of the cooperation”, reported HT.

With inputs from agencies